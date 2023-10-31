Xiamen Airlines Launches Fujian's First Flight Route to Doha

News provided by

Xiamen Airlines

31 Oct, 2023, 00:01 ET

XIAMEN, China and DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 31, Xiamen Airlines officially launched the Xiamen-Doha flight route. This not only established a new "air silk road" between these two world-renowned coastal cities, but also marked the first direct flight route to Doha from Fujian Province, China.

Continue Reading

Doha is the largest city in Qatar that serves as a financial, trade, and conference & exhibition center, as well as a pivotal transportation hub between West Asia, Africa, and Europe; Xiamen is a pivotal regional aviation hub and global transit hub on the southeast coast of China. As the largest airline headquartered in Xiamen, Xiamen Airlines has launched routes from Xiamen to 21 international cities such as Los Angeles, Paris, and Tokyo, and established an international flight network that extends to North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia. Moreover, Xiamen Airlines also boasts a well-developed domestic flight network that caters to 52 domestic cities with a daily average of more than 170 inbound and outbound flights.

With the launch of the Xiamen-Doha flight route, passengers no longer have to transit at Shanghai, Guangzhou, among other cities, which can save them a lot of time. Besides this, Xiamen Airlines has established all-around partnerships with Qatar Airways which involve interline check-in, through-check baggage, and lounge access sharing in Doha, providing passengers with a versatile range of transit plans and "all-in-one" tickets for transit travels, and passengers can transit at Doha on their way to more than 160 destinations around the world such as Dammam, Lagos, and Algiers. Moreover, a network of versatile flight routes and transit services provided by Xiamen Airlines can efficiently enable transit from Europe, the United States, and Africa to major domestic cities (or vice versa) to cater to the needs of passengers.

There are two flights every Tuesday and Friday between Xiamen and Doha. The flight to Doha departs from Xiamen at 0:05 (GMT+8) and arrives at 5:00 (local time), and the return flight departs at 19:30 (local time) from Doha and arrives in Xiamen at 7:55 (GMT+8) on the next day morning. This route is operated by Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and features a well-designed schedule that makes it convenient for passengers to arrange their subsequent itineraries.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), and Xiamen Airlines has launched and rebooted many international routes. On October 29, after the winter/spring season started, Xiamen Airlines planned to operate 51 international/regional routes with 584 flights per week, which were equal to 92% of weekly flights prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Among them, there were 24 routes of flights to 14 overseas destinations in 10 countries along the Belt and Road route.

The launch of the Xiamen-Doha route will complement with the Beijing-Doha route, thus facilitating a higher level of trade, cultural exchanges, and business and tourism cooperation between China and Qatar.

SOURCE Xiamen Airlines

Also from this source

Xiamen Airlines lance avec succès un vol inaugural entre Pékin et Doha, le premier vol direct Chine-Qatar d'un transporteur chinois

Xiamen Airlines lance avec succès un vol inaugural entre Pékin et Doha, le premier vol direct Chine-Qatar d'un transporteur chinois

Le 20 octobre, un Boeing 787 de Xiamen Airlines a décollé de l'aéroport international de Pékin-Daxing en direction de l'aéroport international Hamad...
Xiamen Airlines startet erfolgreich einen Erstflug von Peking nach Doha, den ersten China-Katar-Direktflug einer chinesischen Fluggesellschaft

Xiamen Airlines startet erfolgreich einen Erstflug von Peking nach Doha, den ersten China-Katar-Direktflug einer chinesischen Fluggesellschaft

Am 20. Oktober flog eine Boeing-787 der Xiamen Airlines vom Peking Daxing International Airport zum Hamad International Airport in Doha, Katar....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Airlines & Aviation

Image1

Travel

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.