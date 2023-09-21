Xiamen Airlines shines at APEX 44th Annual Global Conference

Xiamen Airlines

21 Sep, 2023, 09:08 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiamen Airlines is accredited with the 2024 APEX World Class award. This highest award category of APEX just granted only 8 airlines from all over the world, including Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Emirates, Japan Airlines, KLM, Saudia Airlines, Turkish Airlines. Xiamen Airlines is the only one among Chinese airlines. It is worth mentioning that this is the second year in a row that Xiamen Airlines has been awarded.

APEX President, Joe Leader, praised Xiamen Airlines' exceptional service performance. Joe Leader and Keith Yates, Chairman of Yates Audit Company, flew on Xiamen Airlines several times the other day, being deeply impressed by the peerless service of the "MF" crew!

Chairman of Xiamen Airlines, Mr. Zhao Dong, graciously accepted the award and thanked the incredible and hard-working team.

