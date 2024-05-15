Xiamen develops new quality productive forces through tech, innovation

XIAMEN, China, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Xiamen, a coastal city in Southeast China's Fujian province, leads the construction of a modern industrial system through technology and innovation, thus developing new quality productive forces.

Technology and innovation are the core elements for developing new quality productive forces. With this in mind, Xiamen is guiding and promoting the convergence of innovative resources towards future industries. Currently, the city features 176 backbone enterprises that are engaged in future industries.

With Xiamen Science City as its core, Xiamen continues to enhance its capabilities in nurturing future industries. Innovation and entrepreneurship empowerment platforms like Xiamen Science City's Incubator Number One are being rapidly developed.

Since its launch in March, Xiamen Science City has seen the landing of over 50 projects, including the Xiamen Digital Industrial Computing Center.

Laboratories are important engines for fostering new industries and models. As a national-level technology enterprise incubator, the Xiamen Innovation and Entrepreneurship Park brings together enterprises, universities, and other institutions to accelerate the creation of joint laboratories.

Numerous specialized and innovative scientific achievements continue to emerge from Xiamen's major laboratories. A prime example of this is how the Xiamen Engineering Additives Key Laboratory applied for and registered a total of 58 patents in 2023 alone. Currently, these patents are being utilized in countries such as Russia, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia, indicating how Xiamen's products have successfully expanded into overseas markets.

New display technology is another sector that the city has focused on developing, creating a cluster area. New display technology not only makes screens thinner and clearer, but also broadens the application areas of displays.

In the first two months of this year, the export value in Xiamen's new display industry reached 21.5 billion yuan ($2.97 billion), a year-on-year increase of 33.1 percent. The city has gathered over 2,000 related enterprises involved in either the upstream or downstream of the new display industry chain.

Meanwhile, the list of the top 100 innovative cases in the national "artificial intelligence +" initiative in 2024 was recently released. Four enterprises in the Xiamen Torch High-tech Zone have made it to the list with their R&D projects.

In recent years, Xiamen has increased policy support to promote the concentration of funds, talents, and other factors in the field of AI.