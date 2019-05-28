Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University And IPwe To Launch An IP Information And Transaction Platform

PARIS and SUZHOU, China, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- XJTLU and IPwe have followed up their previously announced MOU with the execution of a definitive agreement to jointly launch an IP transaction platform focused on Chinese universities and businesses in Suzhou. The goal of this joint initiative is to leverage the IPwe Platform to improve the efficient exchange of information among members of the patent ecosystem, lower costs and enhance returns for patent owners and encourage IP transactions like licensing, sales and financings. The Mandarin version of the joint platform will be available as early as late-June.

As part of this initiative, IPwe is working with XJTLU students and professors on IP related research and student and faculty IP training programs. This initiative is a key part of XJTLU's "Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cloud System" which is a novel approach to improve the functioning of the IP ecosystem in China.

Dr. Yimin Ding, Vice President of XJTLU, stated: "As recognized at the highest levels of government, academia and industry, IP will play an increasingly important and visible role in the continued growth of the economy in China. We believe that the partnership between XJTLU and IPwe will greatly benefit the ecosystem that XJTLU is building which aligns with university, community, technology, industry and society. We welcome IPwe joining us in this critical effort."

"XJTLU and IPwe are seeking to improve the Chinese patent ecosystem consistent with recent directives from the Ministry of Finance. The thought leadership provided by XJTLU and its students and faculty on innovation fit well with IPwe's goal of improving the exchange of information and promoting transactional efficiency to create the patent asset class," stated Henry Wang, President of IPwe (China). "We look forward to working with XJTLU to achieve our mutual goal over the first three years of the program of encouraging 200 universities and businesses to regularly use the IPwe Platform to engage in patent licensing, sale and financing transactions."

About IPwe

IPwe is leveraging the power of AI and Blockchain to bring liquidity to the patent asset class and offer a fully automated transaction platform for patent analysis, transactions and related services. IPwe is the place to obtain information, transact and interact for the patent ecosystem.

www.ipwe.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/ipwe-com/

For more information on IPwe contact: Info@ipwe.com

For more information on IPwe (China) contact: Henry@ipwe.com

SOURCE IPwe

Related Links

www.ipwe.com

