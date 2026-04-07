Xi'an Jiaotong University marks 130th anniversary of founding and 70 years since westward relocation

BEIJING, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily: Xi'an Jiaotong University is holding events to mark the 130th anniversary of its founding and the 70th anniversary of its westward relocation.

The university's roots can be traced back to 1896 when the Nanyang Mission College was founded in Shanghai, which was renamed Chiao Tung University in 1921.

In response to the central government's call, Chiao Tung University's main body was relocated to Xi'an and rebranded as Xi'an Jiaotong University in 1959.

During his visit to XJTU in April 2020, the top Chinese leader noted the core of the Western Relocation Spirit is patriotism, and that its quintessence is following the instructions and guidance of the Party, breathing the same air and sharing a common destiny with the Party, the country and the people.

Inspired by this ethos, XJTU has made remarkable progress in education, research, social service, cultural inheritance and innovation, and international exchange.

Talent cultivation

XJTU now offers 77 undergraduate programs, with 45 first-level disciplines authorized to confer doctoral degrees, and 45 first-level disciplines authorized to confer master's degrees. It also offers 10 professional doctoral programs and 32 professional master's programs, and has 34 post-doctoral research mobile stations.

XJTU boasts eight national key first-level disciplines, eight national second-level disciplines, three key disciplines with national support and 166 national first-class undergraduate courses.

Latest data show the university has 265 bases at the provincial level or above, along with 12 national experimental teaching demonstration centers and nine national-level teaching teams. It also boasts one national teaching materials base and eight national teaching and training bases.

To align itself with the country's development strategies, XJTU has established the School of Future Technology, the School of Modern Industry and the National School for Engineers.

As a national pioneer in AI-empowered education, XJTU rolled out the AI Pioneer Program in 2025, creating a comprehensive AI Plus education ecosystem. Its Project 101 for undergraduate education reform in AI underscores XJTU's pursuit of cultivating innovative talents.

Throughout its history, XJTU has long served as a spiritual beacon illuminating wisdom, nurturing a large number of statesmen, scientists, social activists, educators, entrepreneurs, artists and medical experts, including Qian Xuesen (1911-2009), known as the "father of China's aerospace", and Zhang Guangdou (1912-2013), a trailblazer for China's hydraulic engineering.

In recent years, its students have excelled in global competitions, such as the SAE Aero Design, the VEX Robotics Competition, the Chinese Debate World Cup and the International Collegiate Programming Contest.

Scientific research

Since its relocation to Xi'an, XJTU has emerged as a leader in scientific innovation. Its landmark contributions include China's first engineering thermophysics institute, pioneering efforts in steam turbine engineering, energy storage, and the nation's first large general-purpose electronic computer. The university also developed China's first digital processing chip with independent intellectual property rights and the globally recognized twin-shear unified strength theory.

XJTU also plays a pivotal role in major national projects, including the Chang'e-5 lunar exploration mission, smart energy initiatives, and the development of large aircraft.

Its "6352" Industry-Education Integration Innovation Project enhances enterprise-academia collaboration, establishing joint research and incubation partnerships.

XJTU has introduced the "1121" cooperation model that features a joint research and development center, a business incubator, efforts around industry and innovation chains, and one shared platform for introducing, supporting and employing top-notch overseas talents through the joint effort of universities, enterprises and governments.

To date, XJTU has signed agreements with 255 leading enterprises, launched 100 deep university-enterprise innovation consortia, resolved 3,124 key technical challenges, and incubated 281 tech startups, provided significant contributions to China's high-quality economic development.

Global engagement

Fostering international ties is a cornerstone of XJTU's development strategy. The university has established 147 global undergraduate recruitment bases across 28 countries and regions, and spearheaded partnerships such as Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in 2006 and the XJTU-POLIMI Joint School with Politecnico di Milano in 2022.

In 2015, XJTU initiated the University Alliance of the Silk Road, a nongovernmental and nonprofit organization, connecting 207 universities in 45 countries and regions to promote education and cultural exchange.

The university also supports Shanghai Cooperation Organization goals. In 2025, it took over took over the responsibilities of the SCO University President's Office (Chinese side) and jointly founded the Digital Education Alliance of SCO Countries and the China-SCO Higher Education Cooperation Center.

Campus culture

Dedicated to fostering a vibrant campus culture, XJTU has developed signature events such as the Cherry Blossom Festival and the Great Masters drama series. It supports 149 student clubs and hosts platforms like the World Affairs Forum and iHarbor Lectures to broaden intellectual horizons.

With its profound cultural legacy and robust cultural initiatives, XJTU has earned recognition as one of the first Scientist Spirit Education Bases and a National Cultural and Ethical Advanced Campus.

Its Culture Plus program enhances grassroots cultural integration, promoting values of integrity, inclusiveness, and innovation.

Social services

XJTU offers medical care through affiliated hospitals with their medical teams reaching out to such regions as the Xizang and Xinjiang Uygur autonomous regions. It emphasizes grassroots healthcare development and contributes to the advancement of the Healthy China Initiative.

The university has signed strategic agreements with 18 provincial-level regions to support development goals and and completed paired assistance programs with six universities, including Xin­jiang University.

Rooted in Western Relocation Spirit, XJTU excels as a beacon of education, research, culture and international collaboration. It remains dedicated to advancing both local and global communities, ensuring a legacy of excellence that transcends time.

SOURCE China Daily