Xi'an, the Home of the Terracotta Warriors, to Host China's Largest Multi-sports Event

The Xi'an Municipal Government announced at a recent press conference that 191 of the 214 key construction projects for the 14th National Games have been completed, and the remaining projects are expected to be completed before August 1. These projects include sports venues, upgrading of transportation networks, and renovation of existing residential areas.

Hosting of a sports event brings opportunities for the development of a city. Xi'an is a world-renowned thousand-year ancient capital city and also a new "national central city" in China. Taking advantage of the 14th National Games, the city is reinventing itself, achieving outstanding development and economic growth.



The city is now characterized by modern sports venues, transportation networks, green mountains and clean rivers, and mass sports activities...The whole city has been set ablaze with excitement and joy for the great sporting event.



As the main venue for the opening ceremony of the 14th National Games, the Xi'an Olympic Sports Center, with a stadium, a gymnasium and a swimming and diving hall, had been completed by July 2020. The 60,000-seat stadium, 18,000-seat gymnasium and 4,000-seat swimming and diving hall make the sports center the largest of its kind in northwest China.



In a recently announced Stadium of the Year 2020 list by StadiumDB.com, one of the world's leading websites dedicated to football stadiums, the Xi'an Olympic Sports Center Stadium made the Top 10 list. It was the only Chinese stadium in the list. As China's first smart stadium with full coverage of 5G, it is not only a world-class sports venue, but also a new landmark in Xi'an.



As the largest sports event held in China since the outbreak of COVID-19, pandemic prevention and control is the key to the success of the 14th National Games.



To ensure safety and orderly organization of the National Games, the organizers would implement a closed-loop management system for the athletes, coaches and correspondents, and adopt information technology-based measures for remote pandemic control.



The Games will be open for spectators, who are required to undergo full vaccination for COVID-19 at least 14 days ahead of the competition, and should provide negative nucleic acid test certificates 72 hours before entering any venues.



In addition, Xi'an's urban management, transportation, cultural and tourism systems have been fully mobilized, sparing no effort to support the event. Medical, volunteer and security teams are also in place to provide the best support for the Games.



Overseas guests praised the preparations for China's 14th National Games in Xi'an and the rapid development of the city here.



Christiane Ndong Ella, wife of Gabonese Ambassador Baudelaire Ndong Ella, told Xinhua that the Xi'an government is leaving no stone unturned in its preparations for the National Games.



"All the guests cannot wait to explore the splendid culture and see fabulous developments of the city at the dawn of 14th National Games," she said.



Sport is one universal language shared by the globe, whose unique charm and communication allow Xi'an to present its most profound deposits and youngest facet. The time-honored city is running on the road connecting with the rest of the world.



