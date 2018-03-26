Xiangshan, China: thousands of students wear Chinese clothing to study Chinese culture. The scene is surprised.

In China, education experts believe that build cultural self-confidence must start with dolls. For ordinary Chinese families, they are paying more and more attention to their children's traditional culture education. They believe that such activities are very helpful to their children's growth.

Ms. Chen, comes from Shanghai, told the staff at Chinese Xiangshan Film and Television City that today, she specially brought her children to the activities. The children like acting very much. After filming, she can make him to study Chinese, and film plays to learn two things. This kind of activity is very good. I also hope that we will not forget the excellent traditional culture.

Starting today and ending April 28, Xiangshan Film and Television City launches the theme activities of film and television, such as the tour of film and television unveiling secret, the tour of studying Chinese culture, the tour of Ai Wei DIY, the trip of spring breeze and Han suit, the party of party of e-sports 's carnival trip, etc. Come to Xiangshan Film and TV City for a tour.

