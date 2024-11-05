Xiao-I Corporation Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Xiao-I Corporation

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 16, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Xiao-I Corporation ("Xiao-I" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: AIXI)

American depository shares ("ADSs") issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about March 9, 2023 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or





(the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or securities between March 9, 2023 , and July 12, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period").

On or about March 9, 2023, Xiao-I conducted its Initial Public Offering ("IPO"), issuing 5.7 million ADSs to the public at $6.80 per ADS, raising proceeds of $38.76 million.

On September 25, 2023, Xiao-I issued a press release announcing a net loss of $18.8 million for the first half of 2023 and revealing that its "[t]otal operating expenses" increased 355% year over year, and R&D expenses "grew by 708% year over year."

On this news, Xiao-I's ADS price fell $2.70, or 14.22%, to close at $16.29 per ADS on September 25, 2023.

Then, on April 30, 2024, Xiao-I revealed Fiscal Year 2023 revenues of $59.2 million as well as a net loss of $27 million, noting "[R&D] expenses . . . grew by 118.3% year over year."

On this news, Xiao-I's ADS price fell $0.72, or 6.15%, to close at $10.98 per ADS on April 30, 2024.

Finally, on July 15, 2024, Xiao-I announced it "received a notification letter dated July 11, 2024 (the 'Deficiency Letter') from the Listing Qualifications Department of [t]he [NASDAQ], indicating that the Company is no longer in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement[.]"

On this news, Xiao-I's ADS price fell $0.13, or 2.28%, to close at $5.99 per ADS on July 15, 2024.

Wolf Haldenstein has experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago, Nashville and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

