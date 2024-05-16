Xiao-I Corporation Partners with a prominent organization to Drive AI-Powered Innovations in Smart Cities

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence company, has announced a strategic partnership in the smart city domain with a prominent organization from a Special Administrative Region. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the concept of smart cities by harnessing the power of AI and chatbot technologies supported by the Hua Zang Large Language Model.

Xiao-I Corporation is renowned for its expertise in artificial intelligence and has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions across multiple industries. By joining forces with a prominent organization in information and communication technology management, Xiao-I aims to capitalize on their collective strengths and create a synergy that will drive transformative changes in the quality of life for residents.

Under this partnership, Xiao-I will provide a range of comprehensive services in the design, supply, delivery, installation, commissioning, and implementation of generative AI functions. The focus will be on leveraging the power of AI models as a service in customer service scenarios. Additionally, Xiao-I will extend system support, maintenance, and other related services to ensure seamless operations.

By leveraging Xiao-I Corporation's advanced chatbot system, powered by the Hua Zang Large Language Model, the partnership aims to create intelligent systems that seamlessly connect citizens with urban services and resources. Specifically, this will enhance various aspects: for citizens, it will improve efficiency and provide 24/7 availability, as AI can automate numerous standardized queries and tasks, reducing human labor and increasing overall work efficiency. The intelligent customer service will offer round-the-clock, uninterrupted services, enabling users to access information at any time, quickly get answers to common questions, and enjoy personalized services based on historical interactions and preferences, leading to more targeted responses. Additionally, supported by Hua Zang, it will deliver a more natural and human-like interaction experience while promoting transparency and fairness by providing consistent and fair services based on preset rules and algorithms. For the government, AI will aid in decision-making by analyzing user inquiries to help identify issues and trends, assisting in policy-making and decision processes. The system's continuous learning and adaptation capabilities will allow it to optimize its performance based on new data and feedback. Through real-time access to information, personalized services, and efficient communication channels, these AI-powered solutions will enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and responsiveness of various city services.

Through this partnership, Xiao-I Corporation and the organization are committed to driving transformative changes in smart cities worldwide. By harnessing the power of AI and chatbot technologies, they aim to realize the vision of smart cities, where data-driven decision-making, intelligent automation, and enhanced citizen services converge to create a better quality of life for residents.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2024, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

SOURCE Xiao-I Corporation