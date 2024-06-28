Xiao-I Corporation Partners with Leading Telecommunications Provider to Revolutionize Customer Service with AI Chatbot Solution

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a leading AI company, is proud to announce a partnership with a leading telecommunications provider to deploy its advanced AI Chatbot solution in Q2. This strategic collaboration aims to transform the provider's customer service operations by enhancing service efficiency, reducing operational costs, and providing 24/7 personalized support.

Xiao-I Corporation's AI Chatbot is designed to address significant challenges in customer service. Our product is specifically tailored for enterprise-level Maas (Model as a Service), offering controlled responses without hallucinations and customization based on the business knowledge and processes of the enterprise, truly fitting business scenarios and needs. Additionally, the customizable small models and platform-based customization process ensure rapid and flexible delivery, allowing enterprises to quickly experience AI-powered call center services.

By automating repetitive tasks, the chatbot frees human agents to focus on more complex issues, thereby improving overall service efficiency. The chatbot also provides continuous customer support, ensuring that clients receive assistance at any time, which enhances customer satisfaction. Leveraging advanced AI algorithms, the chatbot delivers tailored responses, improving customer engagement and satisfaction.

The implementation of Xiao-I's AI Chatbot on WhatsApp for a leading telecommunications provider represents a significant advancement in customer service. This deployment not only addresses key challenges but also sets a new standard for the industry. The chatbot's intuitive design, zero-code deployment, and robust scalability highlight Xiao-I Corporation's expertise in delivering cutting-edge AI solutions.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

