Xiao-I Corporation Partners with Major Chinese Bank to Enhance Customer Service Training Using AI

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading AI company, announced a new partnership with the credit card center of a major Chinese bank to provide its well-established Intelligent Customer Service Training System (the "Smart Coach"). This collaboration aims to significantly enhance the bank's customer service training process by leveraging Xiao-I's advanced AI solutions.

In response to the dynamic and complex landscape of the financial industry, the Smart Coach, powered by the Hua Zang Large Language Model, is set to revolutionize the way banks train their customer service representatives. This innovative Smart Coach leverages advanced AI capabilities to offer a continuously evolving curriculum that mirrors the latest business processes.

The financial sector's rapid evolution demands a new approach to training customer service personnel. The traditional methods are unable to keep pace with the ever-changing banking procedures and regulations. The Smart Coach addresses these challenges by providing a platform where representatives can learn and adapt through scenario-based Q&A, all updated in real-time to reflect current business practices. Moreover, customer service representatives must be both consistent and versatile. The Smart Coach's realistic voice scenario Q&A training simulates one-on-one interactions, offering a practical and engaging learning experience. This approach ensures that representatives, regardless of their experience level, are equipped to handle the broad spectrum of customer inquiries they encounter daily. Also, the traditional training model falls short with a large organization, both in effectiveness and personalization. The Smart Coach overcomes these obstacles by offering tailored, one-on-one practice sessions. This personalized approach not only enhances the learning experience but also ensures that training is both efficient and effective, meeting the highest standards of quality.

As we step into an era defined by intelligence and innovation, the AI-driven Smart Coach is primed to become a cornerstone for banks seeking a competitive edge. By offering a professional, efficient, and customized training solution, the Smart Coach ensures that banks can maintain high service levels and adapt quickly to industry changes.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

