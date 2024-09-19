Xiao-I Corporation Renews and Expands Partnership with Inner Mongolia Yili, Transitioning to Subscription-Based Model for AI Services

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading artificial intelligence company, today announced the renewal of its contract with Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co., Ltd. ("Yili") (A Share:600887). This renewal continues a long-standing partnership and marks an important shift, as Yili transitions its AI-driven customer service platform to a subscription-based model, optimizing service delivery and increasing operational efficiency. This transition to a subscription model, known as Maas (Model as a Service), represents a new business model that Xiao-I has been actively promoting. It reflects a broader trend in the software and AI industries, offering greater flexibility and scalability for clients like Yili. The shift is also expected to contribute to Xiao-I's long-term financial stability by creating stronger customer retention and improving cash flow predictability.

Since 2021, Xiao-I has provided Yili with cutting-edge AI solutions, including an intelligent voice customer service platform tailored to the needs of the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. The upgraded platform, built on Xiao-I's Hua Zang large language model (LLM), enhances Yili's ability to respond to the vast number of customer inquiries efficiently across its diverse product lines, which include dairy products, beverages, and packaged water.

Hui Yuan, CEO of Xiao-I Corporation, commented:

"We are proud to continue our collaboration with Yili, a leader in the global dairy industry. Yili is the largest dairy company in China with the most comprehensive range of products, ranked among the top five dairy companies globally. This partnership has grown stronger over the years, driven by mutual trust and innovation. With Yili's business model shift from its AI-driven customer service platform to a subscription-based model, we are able to further expand our offerings to Yili and continue delivering AI-driven solutions that support Yili's mission of providing world-class products."

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

