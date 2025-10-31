Xiao-I Corporation Renews Strategic Partnership with Premier Multinational Insurer to Elevate Customer Experience with AI-Powered Conversational Platform

SHANGHAI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in cognitive intelligence solutions, today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership with a leading multinational life insurance provider, continuing a collaboration centered on the deployment of Xiao-I's iBot Pro—an enterprise-grade, multimodal conversational AI platform. This extension underscores the value of Xiao-I's advanced AI technologies in delivering intelligent, scalable, and personalized customer service within the highly regulated insurance industry. IBot Pro enables the insurer to provide seamless, accurate, and context-aware support across multiple customer touchpoints—including web portals, mobile apps, and social messaging platforms—while maintaining strict compliance and data security standards. Below are the key outcomes achieved through iBot Pro deployment:

24/7 Intelligent Customer Engagement : Instant handling of high-frequency inquiries related to policy details, claims status, premium payments, and product information, significantly reducing waiting times and improving customer satisfaction.

: Instant handling of high-frequency inquiries related to policy details, claims status, premium payments, and product information, significantly reducing waiting times and improving customer satisfaction. Unified Omnichannel Support : Consistent and coherent service experience across all digital platforms, with the AI platform automatically synchronizing conversation history and user context during channel switching.

: Consistent and coherent service experience across all digital platforms, with the AI platform automatically synchronizing conversation history and user context during channel switching. High-Accuracy Intent Recognition : Advanced natural language processing ensures high intent recognition accuracy, enabling precise routing and resolution of complex insurance-related queries.

: Advanced natural language processing ensures high intent recognition accuracy, enabling precise routing and resolution of complex insurance-related queries. Operational Efficiency : Automation of routine inquiries allows human agents to focus on high-value tasks such as personalized advisory and complex case management, leading to measurable reductions in operational costs.

: Automation of routine inquiries allows human agents to focus on high-value tasks such as personalized advisory and complex case management, leading to measurable reductions in operational costs. Rapid Deployment and Adaptability: The low-code/no-code platform allows the client to quickly update responses based on new insurance products, regulatory changes, or market campaigns without extensive IT dependency.

Xiao-I remains steadfast in its commitment to pushing the boundaries of cognitive intelligence, continuously enhancing its technologies to deliver greater value through strategic partnerships. Our focus remains on empowering enterprises with reliable, scalable, and future-ready AI solutions designed to optimize operational performance while building deeper customer connections. In the insurance sector, where trust and timely service are foundational, this contract renewal underscores not only the robustness of the iBot Pro platform but also our dedication to helping insurers worldwide deliver swifter, more intelligent, and genuinely empathetic customer experiences—all while achieving measurable operational excellence. In collaboration with our partners, we are collectively advancing the future of intelligent enterprise service, one interaction at a time.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

