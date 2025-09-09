Xiao-I Corporation Secures Landmark Fifth Consecutive Year Partnership with Leading Asian Apparel Retailer to Transform Omnichannel Engagement

SHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the renewal of its strategic partnership for the fifth consecutive year with a prominent multinational fast-fashion retail conglomerate (hereinafter "the Retailer"). This sustained collaboration underscores the critical role of Xiao-I's cognitive AI platform in redefining customer experience and operational excellence for high-volume retail enterprises.

The renewed agreement centers on the continued deployment of Xiao-I's iBot Pro —an enterprise-grade, multi-channel, multi-modal conversational AI platform. The solution powers intelligent customer engagement across the Retailer's e-commerce portals, mobile applications, and social media touchpoints, handling millions of seasonal consumer interactions.

AI-Driven Value Delivery Highlights

The iBot Pro delivers instant, localized responses to high-frequency inquiries on product availability, order tracking, returns, and promotions during peak sales cycles, reducing average response time. Unified knowledge management across digital channels ensures consistent brand voice and service quality, eliminating consumer friction during channel-switching. Proactive engagement with cart-abandonment scenarios through personalized incentives.

Strategic Implications

In the hyper-competitive fast-fashion sector—where consumer loyalty hinges on speed and personalization—Xiao-I's iBot Pro platform enables the Retailer to maintain agility across 27 markets. The AI solution continuously adapts to regional trends through machine learning, analyzing over 4.2 million monthly interactions to refine product recommendations and service workflows.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

