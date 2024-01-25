Xiao-I (NASDAQ: AIXI) and ABB (SIX: ABBN) Forge Strategic Partnership to Drive Industrial Digital Intelligence Advancement with Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model

SHANGHAI, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, successfully held the signing ceremony for a strategic cooperation framework agreement with ABB Group (SIX: ABBN，"ABB") on November 23, 2023, in Shanghai. Mr. Du Yuqing, Senior Vice President and Mr. Zhang Xudong, Senior Director, from Xiao-I, attended the signing ceremony. Xiao-I and ABB will leverage their platform resources and innovation capabilities to foster collaborative cooperation in fields such as smart parks, with the common goal of advancing long-term development through mutually beneficial partnerships.

With a history of over 130 years and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, ABB established a manufacturing factory in Xiamen as early as 1992. ABB collaborates with globally oriented enterprises to create customized products.

At the signing ceremony, representatives from both parties officially signed the strategic cooperation framework agreement. Mr. Du Yuqing stated "With over two decades of deep cultivation in cognitive intelligence technology innovation, Xiao-I has accumulated rich experience in commercialization and possesses independent intellectual property rights through the industrialization of AI. ABB, as a technological pioneer in the electrical and automation field, stands as a highly reliable partner. We will initially collaborate in the fields of smart energy and smart parks, gradually expanding our partnership to foster deeper and longer-term cooperation, aiming to achieve synergy and mutual development." As a leading player in leveraging cognitive intelligence to empower diverse industries, Xiao-I has accumulated over two decades of implementation experiences and established a comprehensive portfolio.

In the era of AI, the emergence of smart parks signifies a new trend in enterprise advancement. The combination of traditional industrial parks and modern information technology will create a more efficient and intelligent development environment for enterprises. Based on the Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model's core features of "controllable", "customizable" and "deliverable", this strategic collaboration between Xiao-I and ABB will promote comprehensive cooperation in multiple fields, fostering the digitalization and intelligent development of industries.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

