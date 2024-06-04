Xiao-I Partners with Leading Global E-commerce Giant to Enhance Customer Service with AI Solutions

SHANGHAI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive intelligence company, announces an important partnership with a global e-commerce giant, renowned for its e-commerce platform and cloud computing services. This partnership is expected to be a pivotal step in improving customer service within the e-commerce industry.

In the fast-paced world of e-commerce, businesses face the ongoing challenge of managing customer service efficiently. High call volumes, complex queries, and the need for personalized service are just a few of the hurdles that can strain traditional customer support systems. The industry is in dire need of innovative solutions that can scale with customer demand, reduce wait times, and provide cost-effective service without compromising on quality.

Xiao-I presents two important solutions tailored for the e-commerce sector: Smart Outbound Call and Smart Interactive Voice Response (Smart IVR). These solutions are powered by the Hua Zang Large Language Model, known for its controllability, customizability, and deliverability. This model ensures that these AI products are adaptable to the unique needs of each e-commerce enterprise, providing a personalized touch that resonates with their brand identity and customer base.

The Smart Outbound Call solution revolutionizes how enterprises handle outbound communication. By replacing human agents with intelligent chatbots, it seamlessly integrates into customer business scenarios. The solution can provide a remarkable improvement in business efficiency by up to four times and an approximate 80% reduction in costs when compared to manual outbound calls. This solution has been successfully implemented across hundreds of use cases in government, finance, and enterprise sectors.

The core of the Xiao-I's Smart IVR solution is advanced human-machine interaction technology. The Smart IVR solution empowers traditional call centers to provide voice access to business nodes, enhances call center capacity, reduces customer wait times, eases agent workload, and improves operational efficiency.

Xiao-I's AI-driven products represent a paradigm shift in how e-commerce customer service is perceived and delivered.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning, and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2024, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

