Xiao-I Unveils Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model Ecosystem with Goal of Realizing Commercialization

SHANGHAI, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiao-I Corporation (Nasdaq: AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, today announced the launch of its ground-breaking Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model Ecosystem (the "Hua Zang Ecosystem") at its flagship technology event. The introduction is poised to set new standards for AI-driven communication and customer experience enhancement.

The Hua Zang Ecosystem is a testament to Xiao-I's commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions for businesses and further advancing the field of conversational AI. By leveraging the latest advancements in AI technology, these services enable organizations to unlock the potential of AI-powered virtual assistants and chatbots to seamlessly facilitate interactions with their customers.

Moreover, H.E. Muhannad Alnaqbi, the Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Shanghai, attended the technology event, underlining the international significance and scope of the Hua Zang Ecosystem.

Xiao-I's CEO Hui Yuan expressed excitement about this milestone, stating, "We believe that the Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model has opened a new chapter in the AI era. Successful large language models require an entirely new business ecosystem, and Xiao-I is dedicated to creating that, as proven with our Hua Zang Ecosystem." Yuan added, "Xiao-I is not only a leader in cognitive intelligence technology and the AI industry, but also an innovator exploring business customization and monetization strategies for large language models."

Customization:

The Hua Zang Ecosystem is a comprehensive system with distinctive product support via the Hua Zang Developer Platform. This platform is designed to streamline development, application, and operational aspects, fostering synergy for speed, cost-effectiveness, and high efficiency. Tailor-made solutions are available to match specific business requirements, enabling unique and branded conversational AI experiences.

Since its inception in 2023, Hua Zang has cultivated partnerships with over 100 renowned business collaborators spanning over 20 diverse industries. These ventures have produced remarkable and commendable results.

For instance, Xiao-I has facilitated the rapid deployment of AI applications for companies within a mere four-week timeframe. Hua Zang's transformer architecture empowers the model to efficiently handle extended data sequences and vast contextual information, ensuring the production of high-quality outputs.

The Goal of Business Monetization:

This event also showcased Hua Zang Ecosystem's pursuit of "enabling industries and achieving excellence" through business monetization. Through extensive practical experience, the Hua Zang Ecosystem has developed a streamlined methodology for implementing large language model projects. This approach involves enhancing result evaluations, refining data training, optimizing model tools, and establishing clear project implementation procedures.

With "Business Monetization" as its core goal, the Hua Zang Ecosystem offers three service guarantees in incubation, marketing, and investment, and is pioneering a system encompassing capability iteration to platform support.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that offers a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its inception in 2001, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and have been applied to a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-I powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitization, intelligent upgrading, and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

