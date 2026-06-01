SHANGHAI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 28, 2026, Xiaohongshu hosted its "Worth Every Glance" Luxury Summit in Shanghai, bringing together more than 100 senior executives from leading luxury brands across categories including leather goods, jewelry, watch, and ready-to-wear. Centered around shifting consumer expectations in China's luxury market, the summit explored how brands can build deeper emotional relevance and long-term resonance through content, community, and cultural connection in a changing market landscape.

Xiaohongshu Luxury Summit 2026 Explores How “Life Moments” Are Reshaping Luxury Growth

Shifting Consumer Mindset: From Status Symbols to Meaningful Life Moments

Within Xiaohongshu's content ecosystem, the intersection between luxury and users' personal milestones has become increasingly visible: a contemporary luxury handbag purchased after receiving a first paycheck, a watch chosen to mark a promotion, or a diamond ring selected ahead of a wedding. Behind every luxury purchase is a meaningful life moment shaped by emotion, identity, and aspiration.

Mi Yang, Group General Manager of Luxury and Services, Commercialization Department of Xiaohongshu, noted that consumers today no longer define luxury value solely through the visibility of logos but increasingly through a brand's ability to create emotional resonance, aesthetic alignment, and a sense of desirability.

Three Growth Drivers: Content, Products, and Brand Activations

In response to these shifts in consumer expectations, Xiaohongshu outlined three emerging drivers of luxury growth.

Content Creates Desirability. As Xuan Shuang, Head of Creator Marketing and Commercial Services of Xiaohongshu, explained, "From brand building to authentic experiences, content inspires aspiration among users." From celebrity intellectuals to a diverse creator community, and from a five-tier influencer structure to the evolution of creators into buyers, Xiaohongshu empowers brands to craft diverse content and formats that spark genuine resonance with consumers. When digital storytelling deeply resonates with offline experiences, users move beyond online engagement into real-world participation, transforming physical retail spaces into destinations for emotional connection and discovery.

Products evolve organically through ongoing consumer insight and community engagement. Chang Le, Director/Head of Luxury, Commercialization Department of Xiaohongshu, emphasized that great products are not only discovered — they are nurtured over time. Through its omni-seeding methodology, Xiaohongshu identifies high-potential products through data-driven insights, continuously refines positioning through content feedback, and supports brands with highly targeted operational strategies throughout the consumer journey. Combined with lower-funnel commerce tools, the platform creates a fully integrated pathway spanning awareness, engagement, conversion, and long-term retention.

Brand activations become emotional assets, with offline activations emerging as some of the luxury sector's most powerful emotional amplifiers. From runway to citywide pop-ups, Xiaohongshu combines content discovery, search engagement, and offline experiences to transform lifestyle touchpoints into emotionally resonant moments. At the same time, long-form video, podcasts, and user-generated content create layered resonance that helps brands move beyond fleeting visibility toward lasting consumer memory and deeper affinity.

Industry Consensus: From External Symbols to Inner Experience

Hong Fu, Platform Expert Lead of Luxury, Commercialization Department of Xiaohongshu, Kathy Jiang, Roland Berger Partner; Fil Xiaobai, fashion creator and Co-Founder of WHMEDIA; Riley Luo, fashion & Lifestyle creator and brand founder; and Vanilla Qian, General Manager, Client Solutions, WPP Media, shared the view that luxury is shifting from outward status signaling toward more personal and emotionally grounded experiences. Emotional fulfillment and elevated lifestyle sensibilities are increasingly becoming new markers of value. Through its authentic content ecosystem and data capabilities, Xiaohongshu helps brands engage consumers with greater precision across different stages of life.

From shaping consumer desire and unlocking content value to refining omni-seeding strategies and amplifying emotional engagement, Xiaohongshu is redefining how luxury brands build desirability in China. Under the theme "Worth Every Glance," attention reflects deeper emotional connections between brands and consumers.

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