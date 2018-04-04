Xiaomi Selects IDT® Wireless Charging Chipset for MI MIX 2S Smartphone and Wireless Charging Pad

"IDT is proud to have been selected by Xiaomi, a leader in smartphone innovation and technology, to jointly pioneer wireless charging solutions for the China and global markets," said Chris Stephens, general manager of IDT's Mobile Power and Sensing Division. "The implementation of the WPC Qi protocol in the Xiaomi flagship device brings the convenience of wireless charging to a much wider audience through their expansive retail infrastructure."

"Xiaomi is also very excited to adopt wireless power technology from IDT which is the global leader in wireless power into our MI MIX 2S smartphone and transmitter accessory pad. This is our first model to use wireless charging to bring good value and user experience to the consumer market," said Zhi Yuan Zang, product marketing director at Xiaomi. "Xiaomi products will enter a new era with wireless power."

IDT is the global leader in wireless power solutions for both the receivers (Rx) used in smartphones and other applications, as well as the transmitters (Tx) used in charging pads and automotive in-car applications. To learn more about IDT's wireless power technology, visit idt.com/wirelesspower.

