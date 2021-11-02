Xiaomi's linear TV service goes global with Amagi

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, today announced that it has partnered with the global smartphone brand Xiaomi, to manage and monetize their linear TV and Video-On-Demand offerings to their mobile and connected TV consumers across multiple countries. The content would be a part of Xiaomi's direct-to-consumer app.

Xiaomi is a consumer electronics and smart device manufacturing company with smartphones and smart hardware connected by an IoT platform at its core. The company has also established the world's leading consumer AIoT (AI+IoT) platform, with 374 million smart devices connected to its platform. Xiaomi products are present in more than 100 countries around the world.

Xiaomi has chosen Amagi to be their partner for linear TV and Video-On-Demand distribution, as well as ad monetization services. Amagi would manage the workflows of multiple streaming TV channels and other Video-On-Demand assets for Xiaomi using Amagi CONTENT PLUS, and enable them to monetize the content using Amagi THUNDERSTORM, the world's leading dynamic ad-insertion solution, as well Amagi ADS PLUS, a virtual ad sales solution.

"Xiaomi is the undisputed leader in smartphone and smart TV technology and distribution in Asia, '' said Srinivasan KA, co-founder, Amagi. "We're excited to see them venture into the linear TV ecosystem, partnering with premium content brands to boost their global growth and revenues. As their technology partner, Amagi is offering them agility and flexibility in key areas of their operations, helping them scale new heights quickly and effortlessly."

Amagi provides a complete suite of solutions for content creation, distribution, and monetization. The company also has a state-of-the-art cloud broadcast operations center that can support 1000+ live linear channels. Amagi clients include ABS-CBN, A+E Networks UK, beIN Sports, CuriosityStream, Discovery Networks, Fox Networks, Fremantle, NBCUniversal, Tastemade, Tegna, USA Today, Vice Media, and Warner Media, among others.

For more information about Amagi and its streaming TV solutions, visit www.amagi.com.

About Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free-Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 500+ content brands, 800+ playout chains and over 2000 channel deliveries on its platform in over 40 countries. Amagi has presence in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Paris, Singapore, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

Amagi Contact

Sanjay Kirimanjeshwar

Head of Global Marketing

Email: [email protected]

BOCA Communications

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Amagi Media Labs Pvt. Ltd