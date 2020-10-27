Xidas Introduces 'The Battery That Never Dies'

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xidas IoT becomes the first to create a cost-effective solution for the IoT market's major issue: battery life. The increasing benefit of wireless sensors in the industrial and automation world is being restricted by the pain of replacing their batteries. The solution? Xidas's new vibration-based energy harvesting product known as the 'VP3'. From the vibrations of industrial machines, the VP3 generates electrical energy and thus offers a continuous supply of power for wireless sensors.

Xidas IoT

The cost and maintenance headache associated with battery replacement for wireless sensors is quite problematic and can be inhibitive to implementing an IoT system from the very beginning. Current battery-driven wireless sensors only have lifetimes of 1 to 2 years, resulting in expensive replacement maintenance costs. In an industrial application with hundreds to thousands of potential sensor placements, each battery replacement can cost up to $500. Over a 10-year life that is over $2500 spent on battery replacements per IoT sensor.

Through a disruptive electromagnetic transducer design, proprietary analog boost circuitry, and specialized battery integration, the VP3 provides 10+ years of lifetime for sensors! Our "value triangle" makes the VP3 an ideal replacement for standard batteries for IoT wireless sensors—high power output plus small size plus affordability. Other vibration-based energy harvesters are often not used because they don't hit the "value triangle" of size, power output, and cost. Some are even as expensive as $700! To learn more, please visit www.xidasiot.com or contact Sourabh Dhillon at [email protected]!

About Xidas IoT

Xidas IoT leverages its breakthrough patented technologies and multi-disciplinary expertise to design and produce edge solutions that combine intelligence, zero-power (energy harvesting), sensor fusion and integration. With decades of 3D manufacturing and micro-engineering breakthroughs and deep expertise on industry, Xidas is a proud partner of the US National Science Foundation for IoT innovation. The company was one of five to testify in front of US Congress on the value of IoT technologies. Our products are first of their kind and shatter the conventional limitations that hold back the potential of a society powered by IoT. To learn more, please visit www.xidasiot.com or contact Sourabh Dhillon at [email protected]

