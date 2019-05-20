Xignite CEO to Give Keynote on Migrating Market Data to the Cloud at The North American Financial Information Summit - NAFIS 2019

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xignite, Inc., the leading provider of market data cloud solutions for financial services has been selected to present a keynote case study at The North American Financial Information Summit - NAFIS 2019, a technology-focused conference for senior data, compliance and technology executives.

Stephane Dubois, CEO and Founder of Xignite, will discuss the benefits for large financial institutions in migrating their real-time market data to the cloud. He also will review the pros and cons of several deployment approaches, as well as dive into the unique challenges of scalability, migration and reliability.

Xignite's presentation will take place on May 21 at the event. If you are interested in speaking with Xignite, please contact: klangstaff@xignite.com

About Xignite

Xignite Makes Market Data Easy. Xignite is leading the disruption of the market data industry with its AWS-based financial data distribution and market data management solutions. Xignite's Market Data Cloud Platform provides market data managers full transparency on the usage of a firms first-level real-time and reference data - making it easy for data owners to entitle, control consumption, comply with licensing requirements, allocate costs, and resolve vendor audits or invoice discrepancies. Xignite also powers financial data-driven robo-advisors, online brokerages, and investing apps with its real-time, delayed and historical pricing data offered via 500+ REST Cloud APIs. Visit http://www.xignite.com or follow on Twitter @xignite.

