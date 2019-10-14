Xignite CEO to Speak on Migrating Market Data to the Public Cloud at the World Financial Information Conference in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xignite, Inc., the leading provider of cloud-native financial data management and distribution solutions, announced today that Stephane Dubois, CEO and Founder, will present at the World Financial Information Conference in Vancouver, Canada. The three-day event focuses on the sourcing, compliance and delivery of financial data and features keynotes and conference presentations from leading financial services firms and technology providers. Xignite is a Technology Forum Sponsor for the event, and will also exhibit, and demonstrate their Market Data Cloud platform solution in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Lounge. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Xignite's management during this event, please contact 226238@email4pr.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Xignite)

Dubois will present The Market Data Cloud: A Blueprint for Adoption on Monday, October 14 at 2:00 pm PT. He will focus on the financial and technical benefits for financial organizations to move their real-time and delayed market data infrastructure to the cloud, highlighting three uses cases for Xignite's Market Data Cloud microservices, which enable full transparency of market data distributed across the enterprise and can be deployed on top of existing market data feeds.

Xignite will also showcase their customer-ready market data management solutions, based on architecture validated by AWS, on Monday, October 14 at 3:00 pm PT in the AWS Lounge. Xignite was one of the first market data distribution offerings available on the cloud, moving to AWS in 2009, and the company has achieved both the AWS Financial Services Competency and Advanced Technology Partner designations, which recognize Xignite for providing deep expertise to help FinTech and financial services organizations manage their market data distribution and management solutions.

About Xignite

Xignite Makes Market Data Easy. Xignite is leading the disruption of the market data industry with its AWS-based financial data distribution and market data management solutions. Xignite's Market Data Cloud Platform provides market data managers full transparency on the usage of a firms first-level real-time and reference data - making it easy for data owners to entitle, control consumption, comply with licensing requirements, allocate costs, and resolve vendor audits or invoice discrepancies. Xignite also powers financial data-driven robo-advisors, online brokerages, and investing apps with its real-time, delayed and historical pricing data offered via 500+ REST Cloud APIs. Visit http://www.xignite.com or follow on Twitter @xignite.

Media Contact

Kerry Langstaff

226238@email4pr.com

+1 408-472-6433

SOURCE Xignite

Related Links

http://www.xignite.com

