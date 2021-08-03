Xignite Introduces New ETFs Cloud API

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xignite, Inc., a provider of cloud-based market data distribution and management solutions for financial services and technology companies, today introduced XigniteGlobalETFs, a new Cloud API providing advanced analytical and full holdings data for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) globally. The popularity of ETF investing has been going through the roof and, in 2021, has broken all previous records. ETF data is critical to Xignite's digital investment manager (robo-advisor) clients, such as Betterment and SoFi, and our trading and brokerage clients, such as Robinhood and eToro, who offer their users collections made primarily of specially chosen, low-fee ETFs.

One of the prime reasons for the dramatic increase is that ETFs have become virtually free to buy and sell thanks to innovative Fintech solutions powered by Xignite market data. Robo-advisors such as Personal Capital, SoFi, Wealthfront, and WealthSimple have helped make ETFs extremely popular as an easy, low-cost way to diversify their members' portfolios.

Zero-cost trading stock brokers like Robinhood have attracted investors that use ETFs as trading vehicles. As the ETF landscape evolves, it continues to democratize hard-to-access trading strategies for retail investors. This dramatic expansion, and the complexity of the ETF landscape, make it critical for our clients to have institutional quality data to integrate into their ETF-focused financial software and mobile applications.

The new API offers daily and historical coverage of all listed ETFs in North America, Europe, and the largest Asian markets. Sourced from CFRA Research, one of the world's largest independent investment research firms, users can analyze underlying constituents across ETFs to quantify and compare sector, factor, and other risk exposures. The Xignite's Data Quality team cross-validates the ETF data across sources and proactively detects and fixes any missing information.

"Inflows to ETFs have already set an annual record in 2021," says Vijay Choudhary, Vice President of Product Management for Xignite. "It is critical for our wealth management, trading, risk analysis, hedge fund, and other Fintech clients to have access to in-depth research on the ETF industry to make informed decisions on behalf of their clients," added Choudhary.

Xignite APIs are cloud-native and offer a robust selection of use case-based endpoints. These endpoints are ready-to-use pieces of code that developers can easily integrate into their product or app, regardless of type, amount, or frequency of data, without the need for any complex integration logic. The available XigniteGlobalETF endpoints are:

GetHoldings - Returns all holdings sorted by percentage portfolio weight for the specified date.

GetETFCharacteristics - Returns characteristics for one or many ETFs for the specified date.

GetVolatilityStatistics - Returns average volume and volatility at the specified date.

GetFundFlows - Returns fund flows for selected ETFs.

GetFundFlowsRange - Returns fund flows for a selected ETF across the specified time range.

GetHistoricalNAVs - Returns the historical NAVs for an ETF based on a start date and end date.

GetNAVs - Returns the closing NAV for one or more ETFs for the specified AsOfDate.

GetTrailingReturns - Returns trailing returns for one or many ETFs for the specified date.

SearchETFs - Returns a list of ETFs that match the search parameters.

