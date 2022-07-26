Xignite Launches New Logos API For Digital Investments Platforms

Partners with Benzinga to Drive Digital Investor Engagement

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xignite, Inc., the leading provider of market data APIs to brokers and wealth managers, announced the launch of a new Logos API in partnership with Benzinga , a financial media outlet and data provider. Xignite's brokerage, wealth, and media customers can now easily increase customer engagement and satisfaction by displaying company logos in their applications.

Xignite Logo API enables our customers to drive investor participation with intuitive visual design. A simple addition of company logos can reduce trading errors and increase user trust.

Benzinga curates its logos offering in house and continuously monitors for updates. This high touch approach eliminates maintenance costs associated with low-quality, unverified logos.

"Digital investors across the world like to trade the brands they love. Company logos embody those brands in investors' minds. Displaying brand and logos instead of sometimes confusing and changing symbols simplifies the end user experience. We strive to help our customers build engaging services. Our new logos API will make that even easier," said Stéphane Dubois, the CEO of Xignite.

"Benzinga is extremely excited to provide Xignite with the industry's best solution for company logos. Beautiful and customizable, all logos are optimized for mobile and desktop in multiple formats to best fit every app, platform, and site. Logos drive engagement in securities often more readily recognized by their unique company brand mark than a ticker symbol or simple text name," said TJ Paige, Head of Product for Benzinga.

The XigniteLogos API covers over 6,000 equities including stocks trading on major US exchanges, major OTC listings and major fund families.

About Xignite

Xignite is the leading provider of market data API solutions to brokers, wealth managers, and the tech firms who serve them. Xignite has been disrupting the market data industry from Silicon Valley since 2003 when it introduced the first commercial REST API. Since then, Xignite has continually taken advantage of new technologies to help its clients grow their business and serve their customers better by using financial market data effectively. Today, more than 700 firms use Xignite's APIs more than half a trillion times a month to deliver high-value data to digital investors. Visit xignite.com or follow on Twitter @xignite.

