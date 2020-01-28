Xignite Now Available in AWS Data Exchange

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Xignite, Inc. today announced their financial data APIs are now available in AWS Data Exchange, a new service that makes it easy for millions of Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers to securely find, subscribe to, and use third-party data in the cloud. Xignite is providing AWS Data Exchange customers with end-of-day and historical equities and ETFs trading on North American exchanges: In addition to closing prices, the data includes open, high, low, volume, and simple corporate actions data such as dividend amounts and split ratio for the securities.

Xignite is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and has achieved AWS Financial Competency status . Xignite was also one of the first market data distribution offerings available on the cloud, launching on AWS in 2009. Xignite financial data APIs have been listed in AWS Marketplace since 2014. These designations recognize Xignite for providing deep expertise and relevant technical proficiency delivering solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"As one of the first market data providers running on AWS, Xignite has recognized expertise in working with financial data on the cloud," said Stephane Dubois, Xignite CEO and Founder. "Extending our financial data APIs from AWS Marketplace to AWS Data Exchange was a natural progression and aligns with our goal of "Making Market Data Easy," said Dubois.

Xignite customers integrate financial data via Cloud APIs to power FinTech apps, such as robo-advisors, trading platforms, stock charts and investment analysis software. Accessed via the cloud, the company serves more than 150 billion API requests each month. Xignite's real-time, end of day and historical reference pricing data is sourced from more than 100 data providers, including Morningstar, FactSet, MSCI and direct from global exchanges.

"As our Financial Services customers continue to move to the cloud, they're increasingly looking to consume market data in a cloud-native way," says Samantha Gibson, Head of Financial Services Business Development, AWS Data Exchange, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "The availability of Xignite's data in AWS Data Exchange allows customers to seamlessly integrate data into their analytics and machine learning models running on AWS and we are looking forward to seeing the innovation from our shared customers."

