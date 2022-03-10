Xignite Saw Massive Growth in 2021 Fueled by the Digital Investor Revolution

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Xignite , Inc., the leading provider of market data APIs to brokers and wealth managers, announced that 2021 was a banner year for its business. Xignite experienced more than 50% growth in new client bookings over 2020. Most of this growth was fueled by heavy demand from new brokerage and wealth management applications as more firms entered the business. Xignite also saw a 53% increase in API consumption to a whopping half a trillion requests a month - driven mainly by increased activity from digital investors as they consumed more and more data during the pandemic.

The Digital Investor Revolution was created by the convergence of zero-cost trading, fractional shares, working from home, the pandemic, and the emergence of a new and more powerful generation of retail investors. This has created significant momentum in trading and wealth management, primarily US-based equity and options trading. And it has fueled the entrance of a considerable number of new prominent players in the field, especially embedded finance providers. It all came to light in early 2021 with the Reddit and GameStop phenomenon. But it has not proven to be short-lived. The transformation could be profound. Indeed, Xignite saw its momentum accelerate in Q4-2021, with bookings growth exceeding 310% over the same quarter in 2020.

"Xignite is one of the oldest and most scalable commercial API infrastructures globally. It's not a surprise that our clients have grown to rely on us for their mission-critical business needs," says Stephane Dubois, Xignite's CEO and Founder. "It's not only the mind-numbing volumes that we have to deal with," adds Dubois, "It's also the 4-nine+ level of availability we deliver day in and day out coupled with the awesome market data quality and the high touch responsiveness of our support teams. These metrics matter to large embedded finance firms entering the business or legacy firms migrating to the cloud. They spend tens of millions of dollars entering the business. They don't want to see it evaporate because of poor data quality or API availability."

About Xignite

Xignite powers the investing apps and services that enable millions of people to manage their portfolios and trade stocks from a phone or tablet with the industry's best financial market data APIs. We help more than 700 fintech trading, investment, and analytics firms like Robinhood, SoFi, and Betterment provide digital investors with the market data they need, such as real-time stock prices and company news. Visit xignite.com or follow on Twitter @xignite.

Media Contact

Kerry Langstaff

Xignite

[email protected] 650-242-4466

SOURCE XIGNITE INC