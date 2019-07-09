Xignite to Integrate XPansion Analytics and Reporting Tools into Market Data Management Cloud Platform

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xignite, Inc. , a provider of market data distribution and management solutions for financial services and technology companies, today announced a strategic partnership with XPansion , a provider of market data usage, tracking and business monitoring software. Xignite will integrate XPansion's XMon analytics and reporting functionality into their Market Data Cloud Platform to provide capital markets clients even more transparency of their licensed market data usage and costs, allowing them to manage consumption, allocate costs and avoid vendor compliance risk.

Hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) public cloud, the Xignite Market Data Cloud Platform is a market data management solution that enables optimization of market data distributed across an enterprise, providing clients with tools to control, entitle and track data consumption across businesses. The solution is the industry's only cloud-based market data management and optimization platform that can manage data flow across the latency spectrum, including real-time, end-of-day, reference and historical data.

Adding XMon functionality will provide clients with enhanced business intelligence, analytics and reporting capabilities. XMon's dynamic dashboards and reporting tools empower business users to interrogate data usage, control and allocate costs across data vendors. By optimizing vendor data requests and streamlining data access across businesses, clients could see a significant reduction in overall market data spend within the first year.

"Empowering our clients with the tools to understand how they are consuming data and providing them with technology to establish transparency and control spend in real-time has been our focus from the beginning," said Amjad Zoghbi, Director and co-founder of XPansion. "Clients consume increasing amounts of data and coupling powerful analytics with a robust data distribution platform is essential in today's data landscape. We are very excited to be partnering with Xignite and extending XMon's analytics and controls to their next-generation Market Data Cloud Platform."

"Market data is a complex environment where vendor fees and commercial licensing models continue to change, putting pressure on buy and sell side firms to control access and costs." said Stephane Dubois, CEO and Founder, Xignite. "Providing clients with a solution to regain control of market data flow and consumption is core to our mission of simplifying the acquisition, management and dissemination of market data. We are delighted to partner with XPansion, combining their superior analytics with the proven data management capabilities of our Market Data Cloud Platform is a win for clients."

About Xignite

Xignite Makes Market Data Easy. Xignite is leading the disruption of the market data industry with its AWS-based financial data API distribution and market data management solutions. Xignite's Market Data Cloud Platform provides market data managers full transparency on the usage of a firm's first-level real-time and reference data - making it easy for data owners to entitle, control consumption, comply with licensing requirements, allocate costs, and resolve vendor audits or invoice discrepancies. Xignite also powers financial data-driven robo-advisors, online brokerages, and investing apps with its real-time, delayed and historical pricing data offered via 500+ REST Cloud APIs . Visit http://www.xignite.com or follow on Twitter @xignite.

About XPansion FTS

XPansion is a technology firm delivering enterprise, cloud-based solutions that empower data operations and data management teams to better understand and control data usage and improve data governance. XMon Static Data, our leading solution for reference data usage tracking and control, allows clients to understand data usage and costs, enforce data access controls and optimize reference data spend. XMon Business Process is our solution for internal data lineage and monitoring internal data usage. Our cloud-based solutions can be used alone or combined for powerful and comprehensive data usage and control functionality. Visit https://www.xpansionfts.com for more information.

