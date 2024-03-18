Xiilab Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Technologies at NVIDIA GTC

The first product, 'VidiGo,' is a cloud-based AI video analysis service that accurately summarizes the core contents of a video without watching it. It can also quickly search for desired video scenes. Users can easily make a database of characters, objects, and dialogues in the video, which significantly improves work efficiency in the media industry.

The second product, 'X-GEN,' is a solution for generating synthetic data for AI model training. Especially in areas like disaster response or defense, there is a shortage of data for AI training. X-GEN can provide synthetic data which can replace real data in such rare conditions, even maximizing AI training performance.

Xiilab has been applying 'X-GEN' in the digital twin field using the NVIDIA Omniverse. platform, which provides 3D-workflow and simulation capabilities. Since 2023, Xiilab has been successfully leading digital twin construction projects for global companies.

Finally, Xiilab will introduce its GPU efficiency enhancement solution 'astrago' at GTC. Equipped with AI training time prediction technology and AI model management capabilities, 'astrago' is designed to optimize GPU utilization. It predicts the usage time of GPUs and combines AI models suitable for specific services, which can maximize GPU efficiency. Users can significantly reduce the costly expenses associated with GPU usage.

Jeong-hwan Chae, Vice President of Xiilab, stated, "At GTC, we look forward to introducing Xiilab's advanced AI technologies and solutions to the global market, and contributing to the expansion of AI's applicability across various industries."

About Xiilab

Founded in 2010, Xiilab (KOSDAQ 189330) is a specialist in AI video analysis. Recognized for its technology specialized in the analysis, processing, and utilization of large-volume video data, Xiilab was listed on the KOSDAQ in February 2021.

Its main business areas include real-time large-scale video analysis through AI (VidiGo, X-AIVA), generation of synthetic data for AI training (X-Labeller, X-GEN), and GPU tooling solutions (astrago). Xiilab has secured a competitive edge in the appliance business, selling integrated solutions powered by high-performance GPUs.

Contacts

Jaemin Song, Business Strategy Team, XIILAB

[email protected]

SOURCE Xiilab