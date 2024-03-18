Xiilab Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Technologies at NVIDIA GTC
18 Mar, 2024, 10:00 ET
- Introduction of 'astrago' equipped with GPU usage time prediction technology
- Showcase of OpenUSD digital twin application with NVIDIA Omniverse
SAN JOSE, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AI video analysis company Xiilab, led by CEO Lee Woo-young, announced its participation in the global AI conference, NVIDIA GTC, held in San Jose, California, USA, and online from March 18th to 21st, 2024.
Xiilab plans to showcase its AI technology at GTC through three main products: AI video analysis service ('VidiGo'), synthetic data generation solution ('X-GEN'), and GPU orchestration solution ('astrago').
The first product, 'VidiGo,' is a cloud-based AI video analysis service that accurately summarizes the core contents of a video without watching it. It can also quickly search for desired video scenes. Users can easily make a database of characters, objects, and dialogues in the video, which significantly improves work efficiency in the media industry.
The second product, 'X-GEN,' is a solution for generating synthetic data for AI model training. Especially in areas like disaster response or defense, there is a shortage of data for AI training. X-GEN can provide synthetic data which can replace real data in such rare conditions, even maximizing AI training performance.
Xiilab has been applying 'X-GEN' in the digital twin field using the NVIDIA Omniverse. platform, which provides 3D-workflow and simulation capabilities. Since 2023, Xiilab has been successfully leading digital twin construction projects for global companies.
Finally, Xiilab will introduce its GPU efficiency enhancement solution 'astrago' at GTC. Equipped with AI training time prediction technology and AI model management capabilities, 'astrago' is designed to optimize GPU utilization. It predicts the usage time of GPUs and combines AI models suitable for specific services, which can maximize GPU efficiency. Users can significantly reduce the costly expenses associated with GPU usage.
Jeong-hwan Chae, Vice President of Xiilab, stated, "At GTC, we look forward to introducing Xiilab's advanced AI technologies and solutions to the global market, and contributing to the expansion of AI's applicability across various industries."
About Xiilab
Founded in 2010, Xiilab (KOSDAQ 189330) is a specialist in AI video analysis. Recognized for its technology specialized in the analysis, processing, and utilization of large-volume video data, Xiilab was listed on the KOSDAQ in February 2021.
Its main business areas include real-time large-scale video analysis through AI (VidiGo, X-AIVA), generation of synthetic data for AI training (X-Labeller, X-GEN), and GPU tooling solutions (astrago). Xiilab has secured a competitive edge in the appliance business, selling integrated solutions powered by high-performance GPUs.
