Xilica Joins HETMA as Gold Partner to Advance AV Innovation in Higher Education

TORONTO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Xilica®, a provider of collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection, has become a Gold Partner of HETMA, the 501©3 non-profit advocacy organization for higher education end-users in the AV industry.

HETMA, an acronym for Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance, raises awareness of technology issues unique to the higher education community. HETMA achieves this goal by working with manufacturers such as Xilica, as well as higher education administrators, to address the challenges that technology managers face.

As a Gold Partner, HETMA will recognize Xilica as an accelerator of technology development and adoption within the higher education vertical through several initiatives. Xilica will support independent, peer-reviewed product decisions through the HETMA Approved Program, which enables institutions to rapidly adopt new technologies that have already passed through education-specific evaluations. Xilica will also contribute subject matter experts to in-person and virtual HETMA conferences and events, and be an advocate for special HETMA initiatives. The latter includes the Prism Scholarship, which is dedicated to representing diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education.

"Xilica has placed a strong emphasis on developing partnerships and technologies that better serve modern learning spaces and higher education institutions, such as bringing hybrid learning solutions to market that enable collaborative equality for all students," said Shaun Robinson, VP Product, Xilica. "We are proud to associate ourselves with an organization such as HETMA whose pure focus is to empower the higher education community through an abundance of free resources, networking opportunities and great relationships."

About Xilica

Xilica® creates collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection. Built on decades of reimagining how people use technology, Xilica's solutions bridge the distance between individuals, teams, ideas and organisations — unleashing the power of understanding to transform business and society for the better. Through our focus on the enterprise, education and government markets, Xilica and its partners touch the daily lives of people in more than 100 countries. To learn more about Xilica's solutions, visit www.xilica.com. 

