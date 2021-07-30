Xilica® Launches Gio Networked AV Interfaces

Series provides three Dante endpoints for wireless and digital connectivity in AV and UC

TORONTO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Xilica®, a global AV technology provider focused on driving authentic interaction, today launches Xilica Gio®, a range of three networked endpoints for bridging personal devices to installed AV systems. The initial Xilica Gio series features three Dante interface products for USB, Bluetooth and XLR connectivity within collaborative and reconfigurable AV environments. All three Xilica Gio interfaces will drive greater adoption of bring-your-own-meeting (BYOM) strategies, and extend the use of installed AV systems in a variety of networked AV environments.

Xilica's Gio USB and Gio Bluetooth products are focused specifically on the needs of modern corporate and education customers, and bridge the gap between communications peripherals such as laptops, tablets and smartphones, and the networked AV system. Both products offer a single cable installation for both power and data, removing any complexity necessary to integrate personal devices with AV and UC applications, and extend Dante audio signals across installed IT networks.

Xilica Gio USB extends USB audio from in-room PCs, laptops, or UC peripherals within a meeting space or classroom. Installed underneath a table or behind the display, Gio USB transports two-way USB audio over Ethernet using Dante technology. A presenter or lecturer can now build entire BYOM experiences around a laptop, and within hybrid UC environments Gio USB will bridge the entire local installed audio system into the UC meeting room experience. This enables the presenter to seamlessly bring in-room and remote audiences together with clear, high-quality audio. In addition, Gio USB supports centralized processing applications by enabling USB transport over network infrastructure from meeting rooms and classrooms to the Xilica Solaro FR1-D processor located in remote IDF closets.

Xilica Gio Bluetooth provides a similar wireless, networked AV experience for a more diverse range of use cases. In addition to further simplifying collaborative and BYOM experiences from smartphones and mobile devices, Xilica Gio Bluetooth brings greater flexibility to streaming media applications, supporting background music (BGM) and media playback through installed AV systems. This device enables flexible options for both business and entertainment in communal spaces, such as ballrooms, auditoriums and general purpose areas. Using Bluetooth 5.0 Class 2 technology, Gio Bluetooth can fully support nearly any BYOD scenario with extended range, reliable connectivity and high-fidelity audio.

The Xilica Gio Bluetooth module fits into standard US single-gang Decora wall-plates to seamlessly match existing décor, with a separate variant available for UK and EU wall boxes. Xilica has added advanced security features to address Bluetooth security concerns, including configurable PIN codes, automatic and selectable pairing modes, custom device naming, and protection against accidental connections.

Xilica Gio XLR brings the same flexible Dante-enabled connectivity to accommodate larger spaces and special events. Users can easily extend installed AV systems over IP across multiple rooms and event spaces (divisible ballrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums) to support all-hands meetings, trainings and staged events. Featuring two-in, two-out Neutrik XLR connections, the Gio XLR interface bridges microphones, loudspeakers and other installed components with the facility's networked audio system, while centralizing Xilica Solaro DSP processing for all networked spaces.

Collectively, the Xilica Gio series represents Xilica's latest advances in IT standards adoption. "We have realized AV/IT convergence as an industry, and must now adapt to IT industry standards," said Shaun Robinson, VP Product Management at Xilica. "The Xilica Gio series represents our next-generation of AV/IT products that can be treated like any other network device, and live on traditional network and switch infrastructure using a single Category cable without requiring special attention. Our customers can now deploy an entire meeting space or classroom solution without the heavy lifting of traditional AV systems."

