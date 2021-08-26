Xilica® Launches Xilica One Partner Program

Channel partner program launched by Xilica to drive reseller profitability and market presence in the enterprise, education and government markets.

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Xilica®, a provider of collaboration products that unlock the power of human connection, has announced a significant investment in its channel ecosystem with the launch of the Xilica One Partner Program. Xilica One increases channel partners' profitability and market presence with advanced sales and marketing resources that make selling Xilica's room solutions for enterprise, education and government easier than before.

Xilica One unlocks business growth through four distinct tiers based on each reseller's specific business needs. Partners of all sizes will have the opportunity to build a simple, profitable partnership that supports their objectives, starting at the entry-level Authorized Reseller tier that includes no volume agreements or minimum spend. Authorized Reseller status allows resellers to access resources, training and certification, and promotional programs that give easy access to experiencing Xilica room solutions with their customers.

As a partner's business with Xilica evolves, Silver Partner, Gold Partner or Platinum Partner status can be unlocked — each with its own distinct set of rewards and incentives. All partners have access to the Xilica One Partner Portal, a comprehensive online platform featuring demand generation resources, self-paced training to enhance solution selling, co-marketing and marketing assets, and lead/deal dashboards.

"Partners are at the heart of our ecosystem, unlocking the power of human connection for end-customers around the world," said James Knight, COO, Xilica. "The launch of the Xilica One Partner Program is another investment in supporting Xilica channel partners with simple, profitable partnerships that drive sustainable business growth."

Xilica One is currently available in select markets across North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific, with the roll-out continuing across other territories into 2022. Resellers interested in joining Xilica One can apply today on www.xilica.one.

About Xilica

Xilica® creates collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection. Built on decades of reimagining how people use technology, Xilica's solutions bridge the distance between individuals, teams, ideas and organisations — unleashing the power of understanding to transform business and society for the better. Through our focus on the enterprise, education and government markets, Xilica and its partners touch the daily lives of people in more than 100 countries. To learn more about Xilica's solutions, visit www.xilica.com.

