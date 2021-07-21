Xilingol becomes China's first green sheep-farming city in ecological push

XILINHOT, China, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xilingol League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, became the country's first green sheep-farming city thanks to its efforts in grassland ecological protection and green sheep farming. The honor was rolled out by China Meat Association during a summit on green sheep farming held in XilinHot on July 19, 2021, according to The Publicity Department of Xilingol.

The recognition will become another signature brand for Xilingol League to build a green animal products production, processing and export base, marking a new solid step in the high-quality development of the region's animal husbandry.

Attendees visited several leading ranches to get a glimpse of the pure natural and pollution-free growth environment of Xilingol sheep, while learning about its quality management throughout the whole process by visiting standardized mutton deep processing and central kitchen project of leading local meat firm Grand Farm.

Xilingol mutton has gained the National Geographical Indication Certification. It was selected as one of the top 100 regional public brands of agricultural products in China in 2017 and the most valuable and influential brand in China's meat industry in 2018. Xilingol has been jointly selected by nine government departments as a competitive zone in raising local sheep. With sales of 150,000 tons of high-quality fresh mutton at home and abroad every year, Xilingol has become an important green livestock product supply base in northern China.

Xilingol has been building its public regional brand as a pioneer in the sheep-raising industry. It has rolled out the brand's quality standard system, utilization rules and development plans in a bid to promote the high-standard and high-level growth of the region public brand.

While focusing on all-round brand promotion, the local government also puts emphasis on quality traceability across the whole industrial chain and quality monitoring of the whole process. Three firms including Grand Farm, Eerdun and Yangyang Husbandry have been licensed to use the regional public brand. Licensed enterprises must be strict with order production, with each sheep wearing an ear tag to ensure whole-process traceability for customers.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of Xilingol