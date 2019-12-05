Xilinx Issues Statement in Response to Analog Devices Patent Infringement Lawsuit

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX), the leader in adaptive and intelligent computing, today issued a response to the patent infringement lawsuit filed today by Analog Devices, Inc.

The statement is the following:

On December 5, 2019, a patent infringement lawsuit was filed by Analog Devices against Xilinx and our Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware. We intend to vigorously defend against this lawsuit. Xilinx has a history of creating pioneering technology spanning multiple decades. We created what many thought could not be done with the introduction of the Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC - the industry's only single-chip adaptable radio platform. Through its patent lawsuit, Analog Devices has chosen to litigate rather than compete in the market.

