Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xilinx, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLNX) today announced record revenues of $2.54 billion for fiscal year 2018, up 8% from the prior fiscal year. Revenues were $673 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, up 7% from the prior quarter and up 10% from the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.
Fiscal year 2018 net income was $512 million or $1.99 per diluted share. March quarter net income was $166 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. In fiscal Q3, net income was negatively impacted by approximately $183 million due to the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In fiscal Q4, net income was negatively impacted by $33 million due to executive transition costs.
The Xilinx Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock, an increase from the current dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 4, 2018 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2018.
Additional fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 comparisons are represented in the charts below:
|
GAAP Results
|
(In millions, except EPS)
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q-T-Q
|
Y-T-Y
|
Net revenues
|
$673
|
$631
|
$609
|
7%
|
10%
|
Operating income
|
$190
|
$190
|
$173
|
0%
|
10%
|
Net income
|
$166
|
$12
|
$153
|
1283%
|
8%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$0.64
|
$0.05
|
$0.57
|
1180%
|
12%
"Fiscal 2018 was a record year for Xilinx with revenues of $2.5 billion as we realized 8% annual growth driven by broad-based strength across multiple markets, reflecting our concerted efforts to accelerate top line growth," said Victor Peng, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the year, we continued to build significant momentum in our data center end market and further strengthened the ecosystem. With our three-pronged strategy of data center first, accelerating growth in core markets and driving adaptive compute, Xilinx is well positioned to achieve our long-term growth objectives while delivering shareholder value."
|
Net Revenues by Geography:
|
Percentages
|
Growth Rates
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q-T-Q
|
Y-T-Y
|
North America
|
31%
|
31%
|
31%
|
5%
|
10%
|
Asia Pacific
|
39%
|
41%
|
42%
|
1%
|
2%
|
Europe
|
22%
|
20%
|
19%
|
20%
|
26%
|
Japan
|
8%
|
8%
|
8%
|
7%
|
17%
|
Net Revenues by End Market:
|
Percentages
|
Growth Rates
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q-T-Q
|
Y-T-Y
|
Communications & Data Center
|
34%
|
35%
|
41%
|
2%
|
(8%)
|
Industrial, Aerospace & Defense
|
48%
|
47%
|
43%
|
10%
|
25%
|
Broadcast, Consumer & Automotive
|
18%
|
18%
|
16%
|
7%
|
17%
|
Net Revenues by Product:
|
Percentages
|
Growth Rates
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Q-T-Q
|
Y-T-Y
|
Advanced Products
|
57%
|
56%
|
49%
|
7%
|
28%
|
Core Products
|
43%
|
44%
|
51%
|
6%
|
(6%)
Products are classified as follows:
Advanced Products: UltraScale+, Ultrascale and 7-series products.
Core Products: Virtex-6, Spartan-6, Virtex‐5, CoolRunner‐II, Virtex-4, Virtex-II, Spartan-3, Spartan-2, XC9500 products, configuration solutions, software & support/services.
|
Key Statistics:
|
(Dollars in millions)
|
Q4
|
Q3
|
Q4
|
Annual Return on Equity (%)*
|
21
|
19
|
24
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$217
|
$185
|
$306
|
Depreciation Expense
|
$12
|
$11
|
$12
|
Capital Expenditures (including software)
|
$21
|
$7
|
$20
|
Combined Inventory Days
|
112
|
121
|
121
|
Revenue Turns (%)
|
37
|
46
|
44
|
*Return on equity calculation: Annualized year to date net income/average stockholders' equity
Product and Financial Highlights – Fiscal Year 2018
- The Advanced Products category continues to deliver strong revenue growth during fiscal year 2018, posting an increase of 28% from the previous year and constituting approximately 54% of total sales. Broad-based growth was driven by the Zynq SoC platform and the industry-leading 20nm and 16nm technology nodes. Zynq platform revenue increased more than 60% during the year with growth driven largely by applications in Advanced Driver Assist (ADAS), Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Communications, and Consumer. Revenues from the 20nm node increased more than 50% from the previous year and the 16nm node continued its accelerated ramp with sales more than quadrupling during the same period.
- The Industrial, Aerospace & Defense end market set another annual sales record in fiscal year 2018 with revenues of approximately $1.2 billion, an increase of 21% compared to fiscal year 2017. The growth was driven primarily by significant strength in Aerospace & Defense and Semiconductor Test and Emulation Applications.
- Xilinx has established significant momentum in Data Center over the past fiscal year, both developing the foundation for and building out a vibrant ecosystem. The Company demonstrated significant developer engagement on the AWS F1 instance and has trained a total of more than 400 developers, with approximately 300 of those in the March quarter alone. Xilinx continues to invest in its SDAccel environment and middleware libraries to make it easier for software programmers to program Xilinx FPGAs in higher level languages using industry standard APIs and frameworks. As an example, Xilinx recently released a Machine Learning suite on the AWS F1 environment with support for TensorFlow.
- Xilinx recently announced a new breakthrough product category called Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP) that extends far beyond the capabilities of an FPGA. An ACAP is a highly integrated multi-core heterogeneous compute platform that can be changed at the hardware level to adapt to the needs of a wide range of applications, including Artificial Intelligence, and workloads resulting from explosive growth of unstructured data such as database acceleration and video transcoding.
- During fiscal year 2018, Xilinx returned approximately $828 million to shareholders. This included $475 million through share repurchases at an average price of $68.30 per share and $353 million through dividends. Xilinx recently increased its quarterly dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.36 per share, effective in the June quarter of fiscal year 2019, marking its 13th consecutive year of dividend increases.
Business Outlook – June Quarter Fiscal Year 2019
- Sales are expected to be approximately $660 - $690 million.
- Gross margin is expected to be 69% to 71%.
- Operating expenses are expected to be approximately $260 million
- Other income is expected to be approximately $3 million.
- June quarter tax rate is expected to be approximately 10% -14%
Conference Call
A conference call will be held today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the March quarter financial results and management's outlook for the June quarter. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.investor.xilinx.com. A telephonic replay of the call may be accessed later in the day by calling (855) 859-2056 and referencing confirmation code 9477513. The telephonic replay will be available for two weeks following the live call.
This release contains forward-looking statements and projections. Forward-looking statements and projections can often be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "believe," "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "project" or other similar expressions. Statements that refer to or are based on projections, uncertain events or assumptions also identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the semiconductor market, the growth and acceptance of our products, expected revenue growth, the demand and growth in the markets we serve, opportunity for expansion into new markets, and our expectations regarding our business outlook for the June quarter of fiscal year 2019. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements and projections, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties including customer acceptance of our new products, current global economic conditions, the health of our customers and the end markets in which they participate, our ability to forecast end customer demand, a high dependence on turns business, more customer volume discounts than expected, greater product mix changes than anticipated, fluctuations in manufacturing yields, our ability to deliver product in a timely manner, our ability to successfully manage production at multiple foundries, variability in wafer pricing, costs and liabilities associated with current and future litigation, the impact of current and future legislative and regulatory changes, the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws, including the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and interpretations thereof, and other risk factors listed in our most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.
About Xilinx
Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies – from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.
|
XILINX, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 30, 2017
|
April 1, 2017
|
March 31, 2018
|
April 1, 2017
|
Net revenues
|
$ 672,862
|
$ 631,193
|
$ 609,452
|
$ 2,539,004
|
$ 2,349,330
|
Cost of revenues
|
197,331
|
182,156
|
185,811
|
756,368
|
708,216
|
Gross margin
|
475,531
|
449,037
|
423,641
|
1,782,636
|
1,641,114
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
162,483
|
166,231
|
164,256
|
639,750
|
601,443
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
89,348
|
92,753
|
84,797
|
362,329
|
335,150
|
Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles
|
584
|
353
|
1,184
|
2,152
|
5,127
|
Executive transition costs
|
33,351
|
—
|
—
|
33,351
|
—
|
Total operating expenses
|
285,766
|
259,337
|
250,237
|
1,037,582
|
941,720
|
Operating income
|
189,765
|
189,700
|
173,404
|
745,054
|
699,394
|
Interest and other income (expense), net
|
(3,781)
|
5,469
|
(2,184)
|
5,357
|
(8,314)
|
Income before income taxes
|
185,984
|
195,169
|
171,220
|
750,411
|
691,080
|
Provision for income taxes
|
20,325
|
183,224
|
17,795
|
238,030
|
68,568
|
Net income
|
$ 165,659
|
$ 11,945
|
$ 153,425
|
$ 512,381
|
$ 622,512
|
Net income per common share:
|
Basic
|
$ 0.65
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.62
|
$ 2.05
|
$ 2.47
|
Diluted
|
$ 0.64
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.57
|
$ 1.99
|
$ 2.32
|
Cash dividends per common share
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 1.40
|
$ 1.32
|
Shares used in per share calculations:
|
Basic
|
254,559
|
254,089
|
249,014
|
249,595
|
252,301
|
Diluted
|
257,916
|
258,108
|
267,157
|
257,960
|
268,813
|
XILINX, INC.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
March 31, 2018
|
April 1, 2017*
|
(unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|
$ 3,447,570
|
$ 3,321,457
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
372,144
|
243,915
|
Inventories
|
236,077
|
227,033
|
Other current assets
|
88,695
|
87,711
|
Total current assets
|
4,144,486
|
3,880,116
|
Net property, plant and equipment
|
304,117
|
303,825
|
Long-term investments
|
97,896
|
116,288
|
Other assets
|
509,188
|
440,303
|
Total assets
|
$ 5,055,687
|
$ 4,740,532
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 412,851
|
$ 386,301
|
Deferred income on shipments to distributors
|
25,166
|
54,567
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
499,186
|
456,328
|
Total current liabilities
|
937,203
|
897,196
|
Long-term debt
|
1,214,440
|
995,247
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
75
|
317,639
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
573,734
|
21,411
|
Temporary equity
|
—
|
1,406
|
Stockholders' equity
|
2,330,235
|
2,507,633
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
$ 5,055,687
|
$ 4,740,532
|
* Derived from audited financial statements
|
XILINX, INC.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|
(Unaudited)
|
(In thousands)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 30, 2017
|
April 1, 2017
|
March 31, 2018
|
April 1, 2017
|
SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|
Depreciation
|
$ 12,022
|
$ 11,452
|
$ 11,506
|
$ 46,438
|
$ 45,423
|
Amortization
|
13,128
|
5,458
|
4,602
|
25,747
|
17,203
|
Stock-based compensation
|
48,606
|
36,801
|
32,785
|
153,815
|
122,858
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
217,724
|
184,686
|
306,318
|
795,458
|
934,131
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment and other intangibles
|
20,978
|
6,791
|
20,226
|
49,918
|
72,051
|
Payment of dividends to stockholders
|
89,302
|
89,491
|
81,809
|
353,053
|
332,542
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
163,448
|
73,290
|
108,062
|
474,254
|
522,045
|
Net proceeds (withholding) from issuance of common
|
stock to employees
|
11,889
|
(2,131)
|
22,084
|
(12,937)
|
32,792
|
STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION INCLUDED IN:
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 2,006
|
$ 2,188
|
$ 2,020
|
$ 8,492
|
$ 8,014
|
Research and development
|
19,011
|
20,217
|
18,019
|
76,790
|
66,822
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
10,968
|
14,396
|
12,746
|
51,912
|
48,022
|
Executive transition costs
|
16,621
|
—
|
—
|
16,621
|
—
