Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues

Fiscal year 2018 net income was $512 million or $1.99 per diluted share. March quarter net income was $166 million, or $0.64 per diluted share. In fiscal Q3, net income was negatively impacted by approximately $183 million due to the enactment of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. In fiscal Q4, net income was negatively impacted by $33 million due to executive transition costs.

The Xilinx Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per outstanding share of common stock, an increase from the current dividend of $0.35 per share. The dividend will be payable on June 4, 2018 to all stockholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2018.

Additional fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 comparisons are represented in the charts below:

GAAP Results (In millions, except EPS)



Q4

FY 2018 Q3

FY 2018 Q4

FY 2017

Q-T-Q Y-T-Y Net revenues $673 $631 $609

7% 10% Operating income $190 $190 $173

0% 10% Net income $166 $12 $153

1283% 8% Diluted earnings per share $0.64 $0.05 $0.57

1180% 12%

"Fiscal 2018 was a record year for Xilinx with revenues of $2.5 billion as we realized 8% annual growth driven by broad-based strength across multiple markets, reflecting our concerted efforts to accelerate top line growth," said Victor Peng, President and Chief Executive Officer. "During the year, we continued to build significant momentum in our data center end market and further strengthened the ecosystem. With our three-pronged strategy of data center first, accelerating growth in core markets and driving adaptive compute, Xilinx is well positioned to achieve our long-term growth objectives while delivering shareholder value."

Net Revenues by Geography:

Percentages

Growth Rates

Q4

FY 2018 Q3

FY 2018 Q4

FY 2017

Q-T-Q Y-T-Y North America 31% 31% 31%

5% 10% Asia Pacific 39% 41% 42%

1% 2% Europe 22% 20% 19%

20% 26% Japan 8% 8% 8%

7% 17%

Net Revenues by End Market:

Percentages

Growth Rates

Q4

FY 2018 Q3

FY 2018 Q4

FY 2017

Q-T-Q Y-T-Y Communications & Data Center 34% 35% 41%

2% (8%) Industrial, Aerospace & Defense 48% 47% 43%

10% 25% Broadcast, Consumer & Automotive 18% 18% 16%

7% 17%

Net Revenues by Product:

Percentages

Growth Rates

Q4

FY 2018 Q3

FY 2018 Q4

FY 2017

Q-T-Q Y-T-Y Advanced Products 57% 56% 49%

7% 28% Core Products 43% 44% 51%

6% (6%)

Products are classified as follows:

Advanced Products: UltraScale+, Ultrascale and 7-series products.

Core Products: Virtex-6, Spartan-6, Virtex‐5, CoolRunner‐II, Virtex-4, Virtex-II, Spartan-3, Spartan-2, XC9500 products, configuration solutions, software & support/services.

Key Statistics: (Dollars in millions)

Q4

FY 2018 Q3

FY 2018 Q4

FY 2017







Annual Return on Equity (%)* 21 19 24







Operating Cash Flow $217 $185 $306







Depreciation Expense $12 $11 $12







Capital Expenditures (including software) $21 $7 $20







Combined Inventory Days 112 121 121







Revenue Turns (%) 37 46 44



*Return on equity calculation: Annualized year to date net income/average stockholders' equity

Product and Financial Highlights – Fiscal Year 2018

The Advanced Products category continues to deliver strong revenue growth during fiscal year 2018, posting an increase of 28% from the previous year and constituting approximately 54% of total sales. Broad-based growth was driven by the Zynq SoC platform and the industry-leading 20nm and 16nm technology nodes. Zynq platform revenue increased more than 60% during the year with growth driven largely by applications in Advanced Driver Assist (ADAS), Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Communications, and Consumer. Revenues from the 20nm node increased more than 50% from the previous year and the 16nm node continued its accelerated ramp with sales more than quadrupling during the same period.

The Industrial, Aerospace & Defense end market set another annual sales record in fiscal year 2018 with revenues of approximately $1.2 billion , an increase of 21% compared to fiscal year 2017. The growth was driven primarily by significant strength in Aerospace & Defense and Semiconductor Test and Emulation Applications.

, an increase of 21% compared to fiscal year 2017. The growth was driven primarily by significant strength in Aerospace & Defense and Semiconductor Test and Emulation Applications. Xilinx has established significant momentum in Data Center over the past fiscal year, both developing the foundation for and building out a vibrant ecosystem. The Company demonstrated significant developer engagement on the AWS F1 instance and has trained a total of more than 400 developers, with approximately 300 of those in the March quarter alone. Xilinx continues to invest in its SDAccel environment and middleware libraries to make it easier for software programmers to program Xilinx FPGAs in higher level languages using industry standard APIs and frameworks. As an example, Xilinx recently released a Machine Learning suite on the AWS F1 environment with support for TensorFlow.

Xilinx recently announced a new breakthrough product category called Adaptive Compute Acceleration Platform (ACAP) that extends far beyond the capabilities of an FPGA. An ACAP is a highly integrated multi-core heterogeneous compute platform that can be changed at the hardware level to adapt to the needs of a wide range of applications, including Artificial Intelligence, and workloads resulting from explosive growth of unstructured data such as database acceleration and video transcoding.

During fiscal year 2018, Xilinx returned approximately $828 million to shareholders. This included $475 million through share repurchases at an average price of $68.30 per share and $353 million through dividends. Xilinx recently increased its quarterly dividend by $0.01 per share to $0.36 per share, effective in the June quarter of fiscal year 2019, marking its 13th consecutive year of dividend increases.

Business Outlook – June Quarter Fiscal Year 2019

Sales are expected to be approximately $660 - $690 million .

- . Gross margin is expected to be 69% to 71%.

Operating expenses are expected to be approximately $260 million

Other income is expected to be approximately $3 million .

. June quarter tax rate is expected to be approximately 10% -14%

Conference Call

A conference call will be held today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the March quarter financial results and management's outlook for the June quarter. The webcast and subsequent replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's web site at www.investor.xilinx.com. A telephonic replay of the call may be accessed later in the day by calling (855) 859-2056 and referencing confirmation code 9477513. The telephonic replay will be available for two weeks following the live call.

This release contains forward-looking statements and projections. Forward-looking statements and projections can often be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "expect," "believe," "may," "will," "could," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "intend," "project" or other similar expressions. Statements that refer to or are based on projections, uncertain events or assumptions also identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the semiconductor market, the growth and acceptance of our products, expected revenue growth, the demand and growth in the markets we serve, opportunity for expansion into new markets, and our expectations regarding our business outlook for the June quarter of fiscal year 2019. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking statements and projections, which speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update such forward-looking statements. Actual events and results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties including customer acceptance of our new products, current global economic conditions, the health of our customers and the end markets in which they participate, our ability to forecast end customer demand, a high dependence on turns business, more customer volume discounts than expected, greater product mix changes than anticipated, fluctuations in manufacturing yields, our ability to deliver product in a timely manner, our ability to successfully manage production at multiple foundries, variability in wafer pricing, costs and liabilities associated with current and future litigation, the impact of current and future legislative and regulatory changes, the impact of new accounting pronouncements and tax laws, including the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and interpretations thereof, and other risk factors listed in our most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

About Xilinx

Xilinx develops highly flexible and adaptive processing platforms that enable rapid innovation across a variety of technologies – from the endpoint to the edge to the cloud. Xilinx is the inventor of the FPGA, hardware programmable SoCs and the ACAP, designed to deliver the most dynamic processor technology in the industry and enable the adaptable, intelligent and connected world of the future. For more information, visit www.xilinx.com.

Xilinx, the Xilinx logo, Artix, ISE, Kintex, Spartan, Virtex, Zynq, Vivado, and other designated brands included herein are trademarks of Xilinx in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

XILINX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





















Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 30, 2017

April 1, 2017

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 Net revenues $ 672,862

$ 631,193

$ 609,452

$ 2,539,004

$ 2,349,330 Cost of revenues 197,331

182,156

185,811

756,368

708,216 Gross margin 475,531

449,037

423,641

1,782,636

1,641,114 Operating expenses:

















Research and development 162,483

166,231

164,256

639,750

601,443 Selling, general and administrative 89,348

92,753

84,797

362,329

335,150 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 584

353

1,184

2,152

5,127 Executive transition costs 33,351

—

—

33,351

— Total operating expenses 285,766

259,337

250,237

1,037,582

941,720 Operating income 189,765

189,700

173,404

745,054

699,394 Interest and other income (expense), net (3,781)

5,469

(2,184)

5,357

(8,314) Income before income taxes 185,984

195,169

171,220

750,411

691,080 Provision for income taxes 20,325

183,224

17,795

238,030

68,568 Net income $ 165,659

$ 11,945

$ 153,425

$ 512,381

$ 622,512 Net income per common share:

















Basic $ 0.65

$ 0.05

$ 0.62

$ 2.05

$ 2.47 Diluted $ 0.64

$ 0.05

$ 0.57

$ 1.99

$ 2.32 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 0.33

$ 1.40

$ 1.32 Shares used in per share calculations:

















Basic 254,559

254,089

249,014

249,595

252,301 Diluted 257,916

258,108

267,157

257,960

268,813

XILINX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017*

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 3,447,570

$ 3,321,457 Accounts receivable, net 372,144

243,915 Inventories 236,077

227,033 Other current assets 88,695

87,711 Total current assets 4,144,486

3,880,116 Net property, plant and equipment 304,117

303,825 Long-term investments 97,896

116,288 Other assets 509,188

440,303 Total assets $ 5,055,687

$ 4,740,532















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 412,851

$ 386,301 Deferred income on shipments to distributors 25,166

54,567 Current portion of long-term debt 499,186

456,328 Total current liabilities 937,203

897,196 Long-term debt 1,214,440

995,247 Deferred tax liabilities 75

317,639 Other long-term liabilities 573,734

21,411 Temporary equity —

1,406 Stockholders' equity 2,330,235

2,507,633 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 5,055,687

$ 4,740,532



* Derived from audited financial statements

XILINX, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

March 31, 2018

December 30, 2017

April 1, 2017

March 31, 2018

April 1, 2017 SELECTED CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

















Depreciation $ 12,022

$ 11,452

$ 11,506

$ 46,438

$ 45,423 Amortization 13,128

5,458

4,602

25,747

17,203 Stock-based compensation 48,606

36,801

32,785

153,815

122,858 Net cash provided by operating activities 217,724

184,686

306,318

795,458

934,131



















Purchases of property, plant and equipment and other intangibles 20,978

6,791

20,226

49,918

72,051 Payment of dividends to stockholders 89,302

89,491

81,809

353,053

332,542 Repurchases of common stock 163,448

73,290

108,062

474,254

522,045 Net proceeds (withholding) from issuance of common

















stock to employees 11,889

(2,131)

22,084

(12,937)

32,792



















STOCK-BASED COMPENSATION INCLUDED IN:

















Cost of revenues $ 2,006

$ 2,188

$ 2,020

$ 8,492

$ 8,014 Research and development 19,011

20,217

18,019

76,790

66,822 Selling, general and administrative 10,968

14,396

12,746

51,912

48,022 Executive transition costs 16,621

—

—

16,621

—

