Xilinx to Acquire Solarflare

Xilinx and Solarflare have been collaborating on advanced networking technology for the last two years, with Xilinx becoming a strategic investor in 2017. The two companies recently demonstrated their first joint solution – a single-chip FPGA-based 100G SmartNIC, processing 100 million packets per-second receive and transmit, all at less than 75 watts.

"The Solarflare team has worked very closely with Xilinx on next-generation networking technology and business collaboration since Xilinx became a strategic investor," says Russell Stern, chief executive officer, Solarflare. "Our shared vision for the future of data center and cloud computing and the integration of our respective technologies makes this acquisition the ideal next step for our customers, employees, and investors, as well as the broader data center industry."

"Solarflare has been a pioneer in key areas such as high-speed Ethernet, application acceleration, and NVMe-over-fabrics, which are the critical components needed to build the next generation of SmartNICs for cloud and enterprise technologies," says Salil Raje, executive vice president and general manager, Data Center Group, Xilinx. "Acquiring Solarflare brings Xilinx both market-leading technology and exceptional engineering talent with expertise in networking hardware, software, firmware and drivers. We are very excited about the possibilities with Solarflare as part of the Xilinx family to enable the adaptable, intelligent world."

The acquisition is expected to close in Xilinx's second quarter of fiscal year 2020, following regulatory review and other customary closing conditions. Xilinx Chief Executive Officer, Victor Peng, will address the acquisition as part of today's Q4 and FY19 financial results call, scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Pacific time/5:00 p.m. Eastern. For more information on Xilinx and its adaptable, intelligent technologies, please visit www.xilinx.com, or follow Xilinx on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

