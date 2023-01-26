Xillio and Colligo Announce Partnership to Strengthen Migrations and Information Governance in Microsoft 365

AMSTERDAM and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xillio, the world's top content migration software and services provider, and Colligo, a leading provider of email and content management solutions for Microsoft 365, announced a strategic partnership to deliver end-to-end, Microsoft 365 enterprise migration capabilities to organizations across the globe. As part of the arrangement, Xillio has made a strategic investment in Colligo.

Colligo Logo

The collaboration offers enterprises invested in Microsoft 365 a 'smart way to migrate' content to SharePoint Online plus a 'smart way to manage content and govern information.' Enabling organizations to thrive in the era of modern work, the combined solutions provide a superior alternative to legacy ECM solutions like OpenText and allow companies to fully utilize and realize the value and power of Microsoft 365.

Xillio Founder and CEO Rikkert Engels states, "The recent announcements at Microsoft Ignite 2022 about Syntex and Purview have further accelerated the move from legacy platforms such as OpenText to Microsoft 365. Colligo's email integration, information governance capabilities and ability to significantly increase user adoption of Microsoft 365 makes it even more compelling for clients to replace their legacy ECM systems. Given Colligo's close alignment with Microsoft and their proven ability to help clients leverage SharePoint Online, the collaboration delivers a long-awaited complete solution to the market."

Colligo CEO Tim Brady says, "The partnership was a natural fit and allows both companies to better serve our clients' needs and deliver an end-to-end information and content solution." He adds, "From our perspective, Xillio is the best in the world at handling smart, complex migrations, and with the advancement of our partnership, Colligo can help more organizations worldwide integrate Microsoft Outlook and SharePoint to save emails as records and drive Microsoft 365 adoption."

About Xillio

Xillio is at the forefront in helping organizations execute a cloud-centric Microsoft 365 content strategy and stands by its promise to deliver 'the Smart Way to Migrate.' Accelerating clients' cloud journeys, the company delivers high-quality migration consulting services, migration software and business adoption software solutions. For close to 20 years, high-profile enterprise and public sector customers worldwide have trusted Xillio to plan and manage migrations from legacy ECM systems. Xillio is a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Member, a Charter Member of the Microsoft Content Services Group and a member of the AIIM Board of Directors.

About Colligo

Colligo brings the best of SharePoint into Outlook and everyone's favorite Microsoft 365 apps with easy-to-use solutions for the modern workplace. Our email management, document management, and content management tools help organizations simplify knowledge and records management and compliance and get the most from your SharePoint investment. In business for over 20 years, Colligo is a Charter Member of the Microsoft Content Services Group and a member of the AIIM Board of Directors and Leadership Council.

Contact

Sarah Gayda

Chief Marketing Officer

Colligo

[email protected]

1.866.685.7962

SOURCE Xillio; Colligo