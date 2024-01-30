Ximenez aims to increase international business with focus on U.S., Mexico, other markets

FRANKFURT, Germany, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spanish lighting company Ximenez Group plans to increase its international presence, with a focus on the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East, to deseasonalize its business without overlooking to continue lighting Christmas.

Although they have not yet closed the 2023 Christmas campaign, Ximenez Group is already looking ahead to next season at the Christmasworld trade fair, which, among lights, trees, and polar bears, shows the main trends of the festive holiday in Frankfurt (Germany).

The event, in which the Córdoba-based company participates through its international brand Ilmex - which celebrates its 25th anniversary since its creation - is held in parallel to the Ambiente and Creativeworld trade fairs, and brings together more than 100,000 visitors of around 200 nationalities every year.

"Christmasworld is our point of contact with our customers, both international and national," explained Ilmex Manager Cristina Domínguez, who stressed that they also focus on showing their new concepts for the rest of the year.

In this case, the company has highlighted its commitment to the decorative perspective with Ecogreenlux, a design that allows 60% energy savings and 93% less light pollution.

The company, which has been in charge of Christmas lighting in cities such as Vigo, Malaga, and Madrid, had a turnover of 60 million euros in its 2022 fiscal year - which closed in the early months of 2023 - and expects a 10% increase for 2023.

At present, around 50 % of its business in Spain depends on the Christmas campaign, although this rises to almost 90 % internationally, with a presence in more than 300 cities around the world.

The international business of Ximenez Group, which is also responsible for illuminating festivals, celebrations, and fairs, accounts for between 20 and 25% of its total turnover, although the company's export manager, Fernando Cabrera, is confident that its share will grow year by year to reach "the maximum possible."

In this sense, although the company has set itself the goal of reaching all markets at this fair, he acknowledged that the focus is on the United States, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, as well as European Union countries such as Denmark, Sweden, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

SOURCE Ximenez Iluminación