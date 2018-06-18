XinFin Kick Starts Blockchain Engineering and Business Development Lab at University of California, Berkeley USA

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/627518/XinFin_Logo.jpg )

With illustrious forebears ranging from Nobel laureates, researchers, scientists, global leaders and entrepreneurs, University of California, Berkeley is the second most prestigious university known for its innovation conducive environment, a reason enough for XinFin to setup a lab in their premises.

Through this association, XinFin intends to secure creative and bright talent from UC Berkeley, San Francisco Bay Area and other universities to work with XinFin Network and Hybrid Blockchain Protocol. While XinFin aspires to grow developer community in Bay Area, its final objective lies in evolving and developing Hybrid Blockchain architecture to make it more suitable for mainstream enterprise adoption and regulatory compliant environment. XinFin will soon be rolling out XDC Virtual Machine, an application far more efficient for mainstream enterprise adoption.

XinFin will be working with enterprises and institutions in San Francisco Bay Area for Blockchain use cases pertaining to different business areas. XinFin is working towards frictionless adoption of its technology and will leave no stones unturned to elevate the awareness about global trade and finance DAPPs like tradefinex.org built over their hybrid blockchain network. XDC Wallet for enterprises and remittance for institutions are most selling uses cases that support local FIAT currency and are compliant with local laws.

Alan Lai, Blockchain Developer at UC Berkeley said, "This will be a great opportunity for everyone in the bay area for they will get an opportunity to work with the revolutionary technology called XDC protocol."

Kartikeya Bhargava, Senior Blockchain Developer for XinFin said, "It is a great coalition, considering the qualitative talent that UC Berkeley and SF bay area brings on table, which will immensely contribute to the forthcoming technological developments and global adoption of the XDC protocol and blockchain applications."

XinFin is a global open source Hybrid Blockchain protocol/platform with independent community contributors comprising of long term backers, network utility and tech developers. XinFin Network [XDCE] (https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/xinfin-network/) is a utility network that lets enterprises deploy real world applications on Hybrid Blockchain Protocol in a conducive, compliant and regulation friendly environment for diverse use cases in trade, finance, remittance, supply chain, healthcare and other industrial areas to improve business efficiency.

The University of California, Berkeley is a public research university in Berkeley, California. Founded in 1868, Berkeley is the flagship institution of the ten research universities affiliated with the University of California system. It is often ranked as a top-ten university in the world and the top public university in the United States.

