Xinhai Mineral Processing EPC+M+O Service to Start the New Mineral Processing Mode

As a leader and extender of mineral processing, Xinhai has proposed the mineral processing EPC+M+O service, which can provide clients a complete mineral processing turn-key service to solve all the problems about mine management and operation.

1. What is "EPC+M+O" service?

Specifically, Xinhai mineral processing EPC+M+O service is a customized service through the actual condition of plant.

Design and Research Service

Including project consultant service, mineral dressing test, mineral processing flow and equipment selection, processing plant scheme design and production drawing design and so on.

Complete Equipment Manufacture, Supporting Materials and Purchasing Service

Including manufacturing and purchasing complete mineral processing equipment, mine supporting materials, installation and fixture instrument, machine maintenance workshop, experiment laboratory equipment, modular housing, steel structure workshop, combine type steel structure production line, alter-cyanidation leaching reagent, flotation reagents and so on.

Commission and Delivery

Including instruction of dressing plant construction and equipment installation, accomplishing equipment commission, training dressing plant workers, providing spare parts and consumables, and maintaining and fixing equipment.

Mine Management

Management during the construction period depending on the dressing plant requirements, including the construction and management of mining engineering, civil engineering, and tailings pond.

Mine Operation

Providing operation contracting and management during production phase.

2. Why extending "EPC" service into "EPC+M+O" service?

Xinhai found that many clients were in urgent need of services including mining engineering before dressing plant, construction engineering, tailing pond management, and even the plant management and operation. Therefore, Xinhai "EPC+M+O" service was proposed to solve the clients' problems.

So far, Xinhai accomplished over 2000 mine design, research and equipment supply project, over 500 EPC+M+O service around the world, and exported products to over 90 countries and districts.

3. What does EPC+M+O service mean?

Briefly, Xinhai EPC+M+O service contains every single link of modern mine cooperation construction. The essence of EPC+M+O service is to consider each link of mineral processing project service in a more comprehensive and detailed way.

Xinhai mineral processing EPC service covers the whole life cycle of the mineral processing plant from efficiency, speed, cost to quality standard, mineral processing index, and economy benefit. It integrates the three period of mineral processing plant construction, before-medium-after, into a value link leading by request, which practically solve the client's problems in production and start a new era of value link service in mineral processing industry. http://www.xinhaimining.com/

SOURCE Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment Inc.

