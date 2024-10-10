Xinhua Finance: FAW Group's Men Xin Discusses Digital and Intelligent Transformation's Impact on Corporate Evolution

Oct 10, 2024

CHONGQING, China, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Men Xin, Vice President of FAW Hongqi Brand Operation Committee, recently shared insights into FAW Group's three-year digital and intelligent transformation journey during a video speech at the Automotive New Quality Productive Force Development Forum in Chongqing.

Over the past few years, FAW Group has redefined relationships between individuals, organizations, enterprises and users through its digital and intelligent transformation efforts. The group has achieved comprehensive digital twinning of all elements and, through an optimization and upgrade of its labor force, means, and objectives, established a high-quality, exclusive dataset.

Looking ahead, FAW Group's next phase of transformation focuses on developing an AI-driven large model application that spans research, production, supply, sales, and service processes. This comprehensive approach aims to achieve a full restructuring of the business, enhancing employee capabilities, driving the evolution of the group's business model, and significantly improving overall efficiency.

Men Xin said that since adopting digital and intelligent transformation as its corporate strategy in 2021, FAW Group has followed a consistent roadmap. This has enabled the digital and intelligent transformation of nine core business lines, supported by four robust systems. Consequently, the group has successfully created digital twins for both products/services and operations/management, realizing 100% business digital twinning and a corresponding 100% boost in business efficiency.

