Xinhua News Agency's Brand Work Office Reveals Exciting Plans for the 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference Series

DEQING, China, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the Brand Work Office of Xinhua News Agency held a press conference in Deqing city, Zhejiang province. During the conference, they unveiled the impressive lineup for the 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference series, centered around the theme of "Brands Bring Better Future for the World." These captivating events are scheduled to take place from May 10 to 12 in Deqing County, Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

The World Brand Moganshan Conference is a global branding event co-organized by Xinhua News Agency and China Council for Brand Development that brings together leading global enterprises, governments agencies, research institutions, Chinese and foreign media, and industry associations. Following the tremendous success of the inaugural conference in 2023, the World Brand Moganshan Conference has established itself as one of China's most prestigious brand-building events. Global brands gathered in Deqing and shared captivating ideas. A total of 41 diverse events were held, attracting 3369 Chinese and foreign guests. The conference's resounding success resonated throughout various sectors of society, solidifying its position as one of China's most prominent activities in the realm of brand building.

The 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference will include the plenary session, parallel sessions on development and global influence of brands, press release of research reports, as well as various side events, such as health runs, drone aerial shows, interviews, and promotional events.

The 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference is set to elevate its status as an international, authoritative, and professional event. Its internationality is exemplified by the diverse participation of individuals from across the globe. Esteemed organizations continue to unveil a range of Chinese brand value evaluations and rankings, while also introducing host brand cases and domestic brand cases for the first time. This initiative establishes an authoritative releasing system within the realm of global brand construction. The conference's professionalism shines through its emphasis on showcasing the brand-building achievements of numerous renowned enterprises. Additionally, Chinese and foreign experts and scholars will contribute their insightful perspectives, accompanied by theoretical analyses of brand building practices. Together, these elements create a captivating global intellectual feast, centered around the art of brand building.

China Council for Brand Development, as the only national social organization dedicated to the advancement of brand initiatives, serves as the secretariat unit of the Brand Evaluation Technical Committee of the International Organization for Standardization and the National Brand Evaluation Standardization Technical Committee. China Council for Brand Development supports the World Brand Moganshan Conference's evolution into the foremost global platform for championing brand construction. In collaboration with esteemed partners like Xinhua News Agency, the China Council for Brand Development will orchestrate a momentous event at the conference's main forum—a moment of revelation where Chinese brand value evaluation information will be unveiled, unraveling the intricacies of the esteemed "Ten Year List of Chinese Brand Value Evaluation." Simultaneously, the association will host the China Brand Building and Development Conference, a noteworthy occasion celebrating the remarkable achievements of myriads of beloved Chinese brands in 2024, and other activities.

The 2024 World Brand Moganshan Conference will attract more than 4000 delegates representing renowned companies, governments, overseas media outlets, esteemed global academic institutions, and influential industry associations. This extraordinary gathering will serve as a focal point for global brand discussions, uniting diverse perspectives from around the world and amplifying the collective voice of the global brand community.

The famous Mogan Mountain is located in Deqing County, Zhejiang Province, China, in the hinterland of the Yangtze River Delta. Facing Shanghai in the east, connecting Hangzhou in the south, connecting Taihu Lake to the north, and the foot of Tianmu Mountain in the west, it is the "spatial geographic center" of Zhejiang, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Jiaxing and Huzhou. The United Nations World Geographic Information Conference was held here.

