Xinhua Silk Road: 10th Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum opens, highlighting resilience, synergy and win-win cooperation for port, shipping sector

BEIJING, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th Maritime Silk Road Port Cooperation Forum opened on May 27 in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, bringing together leading figures of the port and shipping sector from more than 70 countries and regions to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the sector amid geopolitical changes.

This year's forum focuses on key areas including supply chain resilience, green and low-carbon development, smart innovation and shipping service upgrades. More than 1,000 participants gathered to explore ways to ensure stable supply chain development and strengthen coordinated cooperation across the port and shipping sector.

As risks of fragmentation in global industrial and supply chains continue to rise and volatility in shipping markets intensifies, the global port and shipping sector is facing multiple challenges in maintaining smooth logistics, stabilizing supply chains, promoting transformation and preventing risks.

Jin Jingdong, an official of the Ministry of Transport, said efforts should be made to build an open, smart, green and win-win port and shipping sector, opening a new chapter of cooperation for the sector.

Liang Linchong, head of the Department of Regional Opening-up under the National Development and Reform Commission, noted that the port and shipping sector now bears the important mission of ensuring smooth global trade. He stressed the need to focus on infrastructure connectivity, promote quality upgrades in ports, shipping and trade, and strengthen coordinated cooperation to continuously enhance integrated development capabilities.

David Osborn, director of the Marine Environment Division at the International Maritime Organization, said building resilient and sustainable maritime and port supply chains requires continued investment in green shipping technologies, pollution control facilities and environmental compliance systems. He expressed hope for more practical international cooperation to jointly advance the orderly decarbonization of the shipping industry.

Multiple consensus and achievements were reached during the forum, including the 2026 Multilateral Partner Ports Consensus, and a development index report on global smart ports.

Meanwhile, a number of practical cooperation agreements were also concluded.

It is learned that the forum also held specialized seminars on topics of green development, logistics, smart technologies, tugboat operations, grain trade, legal affairs and maritime services.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350772.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road