Xinhua Silk Road: 2023 World New Energy Expo kicks off in E China's Changzhou

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

20 Jun, 2023, 09:16 ET

BEIJING, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 World New Energy Expo (WNEE) kicked off on Monday in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, aiming to show the dynamic trend of the development of new energy industry and explore the direction of future energy innovation.

The opening ceremony of the expo has gathered 15 scientists in the field of new energy, domestic and foreign merchants from foreign delegations and associations like Shenzhen Battery Industry Association, and nearly 200 representatives from enterprises.

Photo shows the site of 2023 World New Energy Expo (WNEE) kicked off on Monday, in Changzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.
Relying on Changzhou's solid industrial foundation, in recent years, the city has promoted the continuous development of the new energy industry and built itself into a leading city in new energy sector, said Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee.

According to Chen, Changzhou's rapid development in the field of new energy stems from a deep understanding and comprehensive layout of the industry, and its industrial closed-loop chain includes four major areas of production, storage, distribution and application.

Holding the World New Energy Expo in Changzhou aims to build a platform for the great development of the global new energy industry and the realization of the future scenarios. At the same time, Changzhou is also committed to realizing the city's further development of the new energy industry and achieving both its scale and market value of the new energy sector in the capital market exceeding trillion yuan, said Chen.

In the future, Changzhou will continue to build the test field for global new energy development, and welcome enterprises from all over the world to Changzhou for layout, innovation and entrepreneurship, covering new racetracks such as new generation battery materials and intelligent connected vehicles. It's expected to build a more open, collaborative and shared industrial ecosystem in Changzhou, Chen added.

According to a report released by Rupert Hoogewerf, Chairman of Hurun Report, during the opening ceremony, Changzhou's new energy industry has witnessed strong growth, with the industrial agglomeration level ranking fourth in China and the investment heat evaluation ranking first in China.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334684.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

