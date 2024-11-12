Xinhua Silk Road: 2024 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show held in China's Nanchang

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 China Aviation Industry Conference and Nanchang Air Show was held at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang National High-tech Industrial Development Zone of east China's Jiangxi Province from November 2 to 4. During the air show, nine top flight performance teams from around the world provided stunning performances. 

The event attracted over 325,000 on-site spectators, with the number of online audience exceeding 200 million, fully showcasing the charm and influence of the aviation culture and further stimulating people's passion and aspiration for the aviation sector.

