Xinhua Silk Road: Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 to be held during Nov. 8-10 in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum 2023 will kick off on November 8 in Beijing, with the focus on strengthening financial openness and cooperation as well as promoting economic sharing and win-win results.

The three-day event will invite more than 400 guests from over 30 countries and regions around the world to discuss and exchange views on current economic and financial hot topics, and on how to empower world economic development through financial cooperation, according to a press conference held on Wednesday.

This year's conference will comprise one main forum and three parallel forums, with a total of 22 activities including opening and closing ceremonies, and special activities being held during the event.

The Financial Street Forum has been successfully held for 11 sessions since 2012. From 2020, the annual conference of Financial Street Forum has been upgraded to a national and international professional forum, becoming an important platform for openness and development.

This year's event is co-hosted by the People's Government of Beijing Municipality, the People's Bank of China, the National Administration of Financial Regulation, China Securities Regulatory Commission, Xinhua News Agency and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336942.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road