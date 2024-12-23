Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu maker partners with Hong Kong biz, culture circles to expand overseas market

BEIJING, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When a tasting to savor the mellow flavor of Fenjiu was held in Hong Kong recently, the Shanxi-headquartered Chinese baijiu maker speeded up its pace to expand its overseas market.

On September 27, more than 100 representatives and experts from the business, trade and culture circles of the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong gathered on the tasting to build more consensus on spreading the Chinese baijiu to more overseas markets.

Hong Kong, as a confluence of oriental and western cultures and one of the most competitive international metropolises, is now not only a vital market for Fenjiu, but also a crucial hub for it to step into the Belt and Road market, said Zhang Weidong, general manager with Shanxi Xinghua Cun Fenjiu International Trade Co., Ltd.

Zhang expressed his hopes to better leverage Hong Kong as an international platform to disseminate the Chinese baijiu culture and brands to the world and expected more romantic encounters between Fenjiu and Hong Kong locals and new story-telling and taste bud journeys with overseas consumers.

Recent years, Fenjiu Group's "going global" efforts gathered pace with growing international influence. In the first half of 2024, revenues of related listed business grew 19.65 percent on year to 22.75 billion yuan, with its business covering 70 countries and regions around the world.

With 100-plus overseas distributors, more than 9,000 overseas retail outlets, and over 180 duty-free shops at home and abroad, the Chinese baijiu producer's sales network spans over five continents on the globe and important global free ports.

Chinese baijiu, as an ideal vehicle to link Chinese brands and culture with the international community, makes deeper connections with global consumers thanks to the resonation between Chinese and foreign cultures, said Liang Zhiyong, deputy president of China Economic Information Service.

During the "going global" journeys, Liang suggested Chinese baijiu makers taking into thorough consideration of tariffs, compliance, cultural differences, localization, and consumer participation in products R&D to better adapt to overseas demands and expand consumption scenarios.

