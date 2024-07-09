Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese food company introduces fresh Australian MFC oranges to Chinese market

Xinhua Silk Road

Jul 09, 2024, 03:23 ET

BEIJING, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A container truck loaded with fresh oranges arrived at Shanghai Huizhan Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market in east China on July 4, 2024, marking fresh oranges of Australia's Mildura Fruit Company (MFC) officially enter the Chinese market.

Photo shows the fresh oranges of Australia's Mildura Fruit Company imported to the Chinese market by Bright Food International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (Photo provided by Bright Food International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.)
Bright Food International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Shanghai-based Bright Food Group, has been working on this import deal since last November, going through eight months of intense negotiation over each process from product selection, contract signing, shipping, customs declaration and inspection, customs clearance and transportation, supply chain services, and so on.

Striving to optimize integrated management of the global trade supply chain, Bright Food International Trading (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. is continuously expanding its overseas business through coordination with Bright Food Group's overseas enterprises resource. This recent import of Australian MFC oranges marks a new breakthrough of the Chinese company's fruit import business.

In the future, the company will continue to improve its foreign trade service capabilities, making full use of its rich experience and the strong resource support from Bright Food Group, bringing more high-quality Australian food to the Chinese market.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340996.html

