Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese tire manufacturer Sailun Group showcases green innovation at WBCSD annual meeting

BEIJING, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sailun Group, a Chinese tire manufacturer, attended the 2026 annual meeting of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) and presented its achievements in digital intelligent manufacturing, green technology innovation and low-carbon transformation across the industrial chain. The company is the first tire industry member of the WBCSD from China.

The company's proprietary EcoPoint³ tires use continuous liquid phase mixing technology to improve energy efficiency, wear resistance and braking performance. The technology addresses long-standing performance trade-offs that have challenged the tire industry.

Sailun has established a full industrial chain spanning raw rubber materials, intelligent equipment, tire manufacturing, global sales and waste rubber recycling. Its product portfolio covers passenger car tires, truck tires and off-road tires. Its smart production system enables order-driven automatic scheduling, automated logistics and real-time dispatching of 5G-enabled equipment.

Industry observers say Sailun is reshaping the global tire industry landscape through its green material innovation, digital manufacturing upgrades and circular economy initiatives.

Sailun currently operates four research and development centers and nine production bases globally, with three additional plants under construction. Its products are sold in over 180 countries and regions. In 2025, the group posted operating revenue of 36.792 billion yuan, up 15.69 percent year-on-year.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350828.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road