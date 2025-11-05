Xinhua Silk Road: Digital technology empowers transformation and upgrading of cultural tourism sector in SE. China's Nanping

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanping City in southeast China's Fujian Province is leveraging its rich ecological resources and profound cultural heritage to promote regional synergy, build the "Wuyi Mountains cultural and tourism circle", and empower all-for-one tourism through digital technology.

The total number of tourists and the total expenditure of tourists in Nanping increased by 12.3 percent and 16 percent respectively in 2024, among which the number of inbound tourists up by 102.8 percent.

In terms of ecological protection, Nanping has pioneered the establishment of a conservation and development belt surrounding the Wuyishan National Park and launched the National Park Scenic Route No. 1. The route links 114 cultural heritage sites, 83 intangible cultural heritage items and 35 historic towns and villages. The city has also rolled out themed routes such as "Exploring the National Park" and "Zhu Xi Cultural Study Tours" centering on the core scenic area of Wuyi Mountains, along with a number of county-level cultural tourism projects, offering visitors diverse experiences.

Moreover, digital transformation has become the key to cultural tourism upgrading. Through the Wuyi Mountains cultural tourism digital service platform, Nanping has built a comprehensive framework for industry development, providing one-stop services for visitors. Another highlight of the platform is the electronic card, which has benefited tens of thousands of university students, stimulating consumption among younger travelers.

In addition, the large-scale live-action performance "Moonlight over Wuyi Mountains" has been presented. Integrating cutting-edge technologies such as water screens and naked-eye 3D, the show has been performed for a total of 175 times, receiving more than 57,000 audiences to date.

The city has also created a new online-offline integration model for digital cultural consumption. These innovative measures have not only optimized the supply structure of cultural tourism products, but also fueled the high-quality development of the sector.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/348186.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road